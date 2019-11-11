‘Black-ish’ Sneak Peek: Dre Freaks When Diane Doesn’t Want To Spend Time With Him

Dre tries to reconnect with Diane but she doesn’t seem interested at all in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 12 episode of ‘black-ish.’

Dre is trying to get closer to Diane in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of black-ish and he starts out by buying her a cranberry scone. “Not really a dinner scone person,” Diane tells her dad before leaving to take a call. A frustrated Dre destroys the scone as Bow walks in. “Was that scone still good?” Bow asks Dre as he tries to defuse the situation.

“Not good enough to save my relationship with my daughter,” Dre says. “I don’t know how I’m going to bridge this gap. You don’t understand what will happen if Diane doesn’t have a strong relationship with her father. Girls with daddy issues, they make terrible choices in life. They date horrible guys. They end up being strippers!”

Bow tells Dre that Diane is NOT going to become a stripper. “Strippers can wear glasses, too, Bow. I’ve seen it,” Dre quips. Diane is just growing up, Dre. Just give it some time! She’ll come around.

The synopsis for the Nov. 12 episode of black-ish reads: “When Dre realizes that his relationship with Diane has been distant, he plans some Daddy-Daughter bonding sessions, but the plans backfire when he realizes the interest is one-sided. Meanwhile, Bow covers for Junior at his ChoreBoar gig.” Scott Mosenson will be guest-starring as Dr. Feinberg.

The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy, and Jeff Meacham as Josh. Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app, and Hulu.