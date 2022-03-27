Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In A Sexy Red Sleeveless Dress At The 2022 Oscars: Pics

Tracee Ellis Ross wore a red hot dress with matching red heels as she posed on the red carpet of the 2022 Academy Awards for epic photos on March 27.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, stepped out for the 2022 Academy Awards looking absolutely gorgeous! The actress matched the red carpet when she showed off a sexy and glamourous red sleeveless dress and red heels. She had her hair tied up with the look and added a stunning necklace as she flaunted classic makeup that included bold red lipstick.

Before her appearance at the Oscars, Tracee was the one to announce the nominees of the big event along with Leslie Jordan in Feb. She wore a fashionable blue checkered suit as she sat down through a virtual announcement and excitingly revealed the stars up for the big awards this year. Her hair was pulled up and she wore dangling earrings with her look.

When Tracee’s not wowing with her outfits for Oscar-related appearances, she’s doing so when she’s out with her very famous family. The talented gal posed with her mother Diana Ross, her brother Evan Ross, and the rest of the big Ross family while they all wore matching red and white striped pajamas for Christmas back in Dec. The legendary singer shared the epic pic on social media along with the loving caption, “So so many blessings , sending Love to our Global family , do you best to stay safe I love you wonderful Christmas time.”

Tracee’s successful career and quality times with her family never seem to falter. The beauty is gearing up for the premiere of her new animated series, Jodie, which is a spin-off of MTV’s popular series Daria, which ran from 1997 until 2002. The series focuses on Jodie Landon, an African-American friend of Daria’s, who just graduated from college. Tracee lends her voice to the main character and the series is sure to bring on many fans of the original series when it airs later in 2022.

Another big things Tracee has to look forward to this year is getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, just like her famous mother. The thrilling news was revealed last year and the date of the big day is unknown at this time.