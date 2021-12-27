Diana Ross, 77, Rocks Matching Christmas PJs With All Her Kids & Grandkids — Cute Photo

Diana Ross got to spend Christmas surrounded by all her loved ones. The 77-year-old icon wore matching holiday pajamas with kids Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, and more, as well as her grandkids!

When it comes to matching Christmas pajamas game, Diana Ross and her family took home the win! The 77-year-old singing legend posted a sweet family photo of herself surrounded by all of her kids and grandkids on Christmas. They all wore striped red and white striped holiday pajamas with Diana’s massive Christmas tree in the background. Diana also had on a pair of Santa slippers!

So so many blessings , sending Love to our Global family , do you best to stay safe I love you ❤️wonderful Christmas time pic.twitter.com/uamkHE2KMb — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) December 27, 2021

“So so many blessings , sending Love to our Global family , do you best to stay safe I love you wonderful Christmas time,” she captioned the adorable photo. Diana had a huge smile on her face. Three of her grandkids were next to her on their new bicycles.

Four of Diana’s kids were in the family photo — Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, Evan Ross, 33, Chudney Ross, 46, and Ross Naess, 34. Diana’s daughter, Rhonda, 50, was not pictured in the photo, but she posted the family snap on her Instagram account. She must have been taking the photo!

The “Endless Love” singer was surrounded by her grandchildren as well. All 8 grandkids — Bronx, Jagger, Raif-Henok, Callaway, Lief, Indigo, Everlee, and Ziggy — were able to celebrate Christmas with their grandmother this year. Ashlee Simpson can be seen holding her and Evan’s son, Ziggy, on the far right.

Family means the world to Diana. At the 2017 American Music Awards, Diana’s entire family came out to support her as she received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Diana’s daughter, Tracee, was the host of the awards show. Diana’s grandchildren danced up on stage as she sang “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Even after several decades in the music business, Diana is not slowing down whatsoever when it comes to performing. The singer is set to go on tour in 2022, kicking off Texas in April 2022. She will travel overseas as well to perform in the UK, including in London, Manchester, and Leeds.