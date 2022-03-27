Rita Moreno Is Fabulous In Black One-Shoulder Gown On Oscars Red Carpet: Photo

The most fabulous 90 year old around! Rita Moreno looked sensational as she walked the Oscar red carpet in support of her film ‘West Side Story.’

Being 90 just makes Rita Moreno all that more fab. The West Side Story actress looked so glam as she arrived on the Dolby Theatre red carpet in a black one-shouldered down from Carolina Herrera. The long dress was the ultimate Oscar-ready dress, which she finished with a pair of black Roger Vivier flats. She accessorized with a dramatic hat that she got, per an interview with Laverne Cox, “from France.”

She explained she added a black wig underneath to tie her whole fashionable ensemble together. “This is from France,” she said as she pointed to the hat. “And I just said, ‘what the hell!’ and then I put in a a black wig underneath, because ‘what the hell, right?'” she went on, then pointing to a black mole on her face. “And then I put on this little black thing, because I thought ‘what the hell!’ — and I just love the way I look, you know — kill me, sue me!” Rita added, laughing hysterically with Laverne.

What the hell, Rita Moreno. We just love the way you look. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wpGsgix8em — E! News (@enews) March 27, 2022

Rita is an Oscar winner, having taken home the Best Supporting Actress in the original West Side Story for her role as Anita. She is in the new version of the film, directed by Steven Spielberg, as Valentina. The film is nominated for Best Picture, Best Costume Design, Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, Best Director and Best Cinematographer.

“Let me just say, first of all, that I’ve never in my life thought of myself and the word legend in the same breath…I guess I am one,” Rita declared to Town & Country Magazine in an interview earlier this year to promote the film. “When I started out, I wanted to be an actress in the movies. I wanted to be a star. That’s all I wanted out of life from the time I was five. Legacy is not something I associate with myself, and I never related to it. I don’t relate to it now. I don’t know—that’s a word I always associate with white people…It’s like a $50 word,” she also said about her incredible career that’s spanned decades.