Steven Spielberg, 74, Cuddles With Wife Kate Capshaw, 67, On A Boat With 3 Of His 7 Kids In Cannes

The Spielbergs are in town for the Cannes Film Festival. See the photos.

Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw enjoyed a day in the French Riviera with their children on July 7. The prolific filmmaker, 74, can be seen cozying up with his retired actress wife, 67, on a boat departing the luxury hotel Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Wednesday. The couple were joined by three of their seven children, Sasha, 31, Destry, 24, and Theo, 32. See the pics of the Spielbergs HERE!

Steven looked casual in a pink sweater, light denim jeans, a baseball cap, and a light scarf. Kate donned a printed sundress, a floppy straw hat, and some sunglasses. Meanwhile, Sasha was photographed in a floral nude and blue dress, while Destry rocked a red frock. Theo sported a casual look, opting for a blue-ish grey t-shirt and some sunglasses.

The family is in the country for the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Following cancellation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the festivities kicked off in Cannes, France on Tuesday, July 6 and will run until Saturday, July 17. Spike Lee has been appointed head of jury for this year’s festival. (Steven headed the festival back in 2013.)

Along with Sasha, Destry, and Theo, Steven and Kate share children Mikaela, 25, Sawyer, 29, and Max, 36, together. Steven is also stepdad to Jessica Capshaw, 44, whom Kate shares with ex-husband Robert Capshaw. The family is a blend of both biological and adopted kids. Steven and Kate first met on set of Steven’s 1984 film Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, where Kate starred opposite Harrison Ford. The couple wed in October 1991.

In an interview with Boston Parents Paper in December 2011, Steven opened up about how he always put his family before his career. When his first son Max was born, Steven revealed that his “paradigm changed, and everything from that moment on had to do with my kids’ wellbeing, and my career suddenly became second,” the director said. Now that his children are adults, the director tries to be more mindful. If his children were to say that he spent too much time at work, “I will always drop everything and go meet those needs. That’s the priority.”

“They always need mom and dad, and I am either there with my kids or my wife is, but they’re never without us,” Steven said.