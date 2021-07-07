See Pics

Steven Spielberg, 74, Cuddles With Wife Kate Capshaw, 67, On A Boat With 3 Of His 7 Kids In Cannes

steven spielberg and kate capshaw
Shutterstock
Steven Spielberg arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Feb 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Mikaela Spielberg photographed in Nashville, TN. Mikaela is the adopted daughter of Stephen Spielberg. Material must be credited "The Sun/News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. 14 Feb 2020 Pictured: Mikaela Spielberg photographed in Nashville, TN. Mikaela is the adopted daughter of Stephen Spielberg. Material must be credited "The Sun/News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. Photo credit: News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA614542_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Lena Waithe, Steven Spielberg, Director, Simon Pegg, Win Morisaki, Ben Mendelsohn Warner Bros. Pictures World film Premiere of 'Ready Player One' at The Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 26 Mar 2018
Steven Spielberg (R) and Kate Capshaw arrives for the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 March 2018. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. Arrivals - 90th Academy Awards, Hollywood, USA - 04 Mar 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

The Spielbergs are in town for the Cannes Film Festival. See the photos.

Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw enjoyed a day in the French Riviera with their children on July 7. The prolific filmmaker, 74, can be seen cozying up with his retired actress wife, 67, on a boat departing the luxury hotel Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Wednesday. The couple were joined by three of their seven children, Sasha, 31, Destry, 24, and Theo, 32. See the pics of the Spielbergs HERE!

steven spielberg and kate capshaw
Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw (Shutterstock)

Steven looked casual in a pink sweater, light denim jeans, a baseball cap, and a light scarf. Kate donned a printed sundress, a floppy straw hat, and some sunglasses. Meanwhile, Sasha was photographed in a floral nude and blue dress, while Destry rocked a red frock. Theo sported a casual look, opting for a blue-ish grey t-shirt and some sunglasses.

The family is in the country for the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Following cancellation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the festivities kicked off in Cannes, France on Tuesday, July 6 and will run until Saturday, July 17. Spike Lee has been appointed head of jury for this year’s festival. (Steven headed the festival back in 2013.)

Related Gallery

74th Cannes Film Festival: Photos Of Bella Hadid, Adam Driver & More

Diane Kruger 'Everything Went Fine' premiere, 74th Cannes Film Festival, France - 07 Jul 2021
Candice Swanepoel 'Everything Went Fine' premiere, 74th Cannes Film Festival, France - 07 Jul 2021 Wearing Etro
Andie MacDowell 'Everything Went Fine' premiere, 74th Cannes Film Festival, France - 07 Jul 2021

steven spielberg and kate capshaw
Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw (Shutterstock)

Along with Sasha, Destry, and Theo, Steven and Kate share children Mikaela, 25, Sawyer, 29, and Max, 36, together. Steven is also stepdad to Jessica Capshaw, 44, whom Kate shares with ex-husband Robert Capshaw. The family is a blend of both biological and adopted kids. Steven and Kate first met on set of Steven’s 1984 film Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, where Kate starred opposite Harrison Ford. The couple wed in October 1991.

In an interview with Boston Parents Paper in December 2011, Steven opened up about how he always put his family before his career. When his first son Max was born, Steven revealed that his  “paradigm changed, and everything from that moment on had to do with my kids’ wellbeing, and my career suddenly became second,” the director said. Now that his children are adults, the director tries to be more mindful. If his children were to say that he spent too much time at work, “I will always drop everything and go meet those needs. That’s the priority.”

“They always need mom and dad, and I am either there with my kids or my wife is, but they’re never without us,” Steven said.