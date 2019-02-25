Steven Spielberg Proudly Brings Bombshell Daughter Destry, 22, To Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Steven Spielberg was all smiles when he attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party with his beautiful 22-year-old daughter, Destry, in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019.

Steven Spielberg, 72, and his daughter, Destry, 22, were truly a sight to see on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar party! The father-daughter duo happily posed on the red carpet together at the prestigious event, and we can’t believe how much Destry has grown! The blonde beauty wore a figure-flattering silky maroon dress for the party while her famous director dad went with a dark gray suit and tie. Destry seemed to have a fantastic time at the party and even posted a few pics to her Instagram page. “Wow! What a night!! Greenbook wins best picture!! Celebrating with my dad! Nothing but smiles and laughter!” she captioned the photos.

Steven and Destry joined a plethora of other celebs at the party, including Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, and Oscars winner Lady Gaga. Although Destry definitely looks like Steven, she also has similar features to her gorgeous mom, Kate Capshaw, 65, and it showed in her pics from the party. Steven and Kate have been married since 1991 and Destry is their youngest child. The lovebirds have seven children between them, including Jessica Capshaw, 42, who Kate had with previous husband, Robert Capshaw, and Max Spielberg, 33, who Steven had with previous wife, Amy Irving. The couple adopted Theo Spielberg, 30, and Mikaela Spielberg, 22, and had children Destry, Sasha Spielberg, 28, and Sawyer Spielberg, 26, rounding out the seven.

As one of the film industry’s most respected directors, it wasn’t surprising to see Steven taking in the Oscars scene, and it was great to see him bring along a family member to join him! As an actress, Destry is making a name for herself as well, and we’re excited to see what she does in the world of film in the future!

We hope to see more of Steven and Destry at fun events in Hollywood. They are definitely a great attraction!