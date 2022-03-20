Rachel Zegler Reveals She Wasn’t Invited To Oscars Despite ‘West Side Story’ Nominations

After fans questioned her on whether or not she’d be there, ‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler revealed she was not invited despite the smash musical’s nominations.

There’s a place for us (Rachel Zegler fans), somewhere a time for us…but it looks like it won’t be at next weekend’s Academy Awards. After fans questioned the West Side Story star, 20, on whether or not she’d be in attendance at the annual event, Rachel that although she “tried,” she’d be watching from home with her in sweats and cozy flannel.

Rachel shared the news while interacting with fans in the comments of a post she shared on Mar. 19, documenting “a quarter of the year well spent.” When people asked in the comments if Rachel had outfit plans for the Oscar night, where West Side Story stands to win awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Debose‘s Anita, Rachel had a disappointing answer. “I’m not invited, so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” she wrote.

Though Rachel didn’t elaborate directly on why she wouldn’t be able to attend the awards, she made it clear that she “tried it all” in pursuit of an invitation. However, the actress sadly confirmed, it just “doesn’t seem to be happening.” Ultimately, though Rachel was honest about her disappointment, she took the high road, remaining gracious and focused on her excitement for the movie she worked so hard on. “I hope some last-minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess,” Rachel shared. “Thanks for all the shock and outrage— I’m disappointed, too. but that’s okay. so proud of our movie. ❤️”

Rachel, who made her big-screen debut to rave reviews as Maria in Stephen Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic New York musical, did not receive her own nomination, leading some fans to declare a snub in the Best Actress category. However, she’s not the only nominee this year who shockingly won’t be up for a golden statuette, even within her own category. After raking in nominations for her intense portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott‘s House of Gucci, Lady Gaga, 35, also did not receive an acting nomination for her work.

Just like Rachel, Gaga herself has been incredibly gracious, taking to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message to all the nominated actors. “Congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic—you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year,” Gaga gushed. “Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!”