Kristen Stewart Rocks Tiny Shorts & Wide-Open Button-Down Shirt To The Oscars

Kristen Stewart stepped out on the red carpet of the 2022 Academy Awards in a stylish black blazer over a white top and black shorts as well as matching heels, and looked incredible!

Kristen Stewart, 31, was one of the best dressed at this year’s Academy Awards! The talented actress, who is nominated for her work in Spencer, wore a black blazer over a wide open white button-down top and matching black short shorts to Hollywood’s biggest event of the year on March 27. She also wore black heels and had her blonde hair styled and swept to one side and over one shoulder as she flaunted natural-looking makeup to go long with the awesome look. She was joined by her fiancee Dylan Meyer, who wore a similar outfit with pants, at one point, and they took pics while holding hands.

Kristen’s epic fashion choice is perfect considering she’s up for one of the biggest awards of the night. The beauty is nominated for Best Actress for her incredible role as the late Princess Diana in the 2021 film, Spencer. It is the first time she’s been up for an Oscar, so the anticipation is high and everyone’s eyes will be on her if she wins the big award.

Before she stepped out for the Oscars, Kristen got attention for her appearance at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards, where she was also nominated for Best Actress. She wore a simple and elegant champagne-colored gown with spaghetti straps and looked gorgeous. Her hair was curled, down, and swept over one side of her shoulder and her makeup was classy and natural-looking.

In addition to the Oscars and the Critics’ Choice Awards, Kristen showed up to the Oscar nominee celebration back on March 7. Like always, she rocked another epic outfit that included a white strapless crop top and matching ankle-length skirt. She added white heels to the look as her blonde hair was down and just past her shoulders.

Kristen’s work in Spencer has been giving her the opportunities to attend all these lavish events this year and although she’s grateful, she’s apparently even more grateful that people are seeing the film, which she worked so hard on. “She put her full talent and heart into this performance,” a source previously EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She wants nothing more than people to see the film. Awards are nice but the recognition that goes the furthest is people seeing a project that hundreds of people worked on.”