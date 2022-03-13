Kristen Stewart Stuns In Spaghetti Strap Gold Gown For Critics Choice Awards — Photos

Could it be Kristen Stewart’s big night! The actress is up for a big award at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards and she dressed perfectly for the occasion.

Oooh, this is so good! Kristen Stewart generally goes for more casual (but still chic!) clothes, but she turned it up to 11 at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The Spencer star rolled up to the red carpet on March 13 looking like a freakin’ goddess in an ultra-slinky champagne colored gown. The gorgeous dress featured a flirty spaghetti strap to show off her arms. Kristen channeled old Hollywood glam with a voluminous side swept curl, swapping out her usual tomboy inspired hair do’s. Finally, she finished the look with dainty gold bracelets.

Kristen’s glam was on point, too, with a gold smokey eye topped with a bold black liner. Her skin looked so glowy thanks to the perfect blend of blush and highlighter, with the golden accents playing off of the metallic tone of the simple but elegant dress.

Kristen had stiff competition in the Best Actress category, including Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman, Alana Haim, and Jessica Chastain, who actually beat Kristen out in this category at the SAG Awards last month. It was another with for Jessica at the CCAs, however, who took home the trophy for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye. Stewart still has plenty of buzz for her role as the late Princess Diana in Spencer, winning in the Best Actress at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards on March 1.

The Oscars are also still approaching on March 27th, which would be another huge potential milestone for the Twilight alum. Jessica, Nicole, and Olivia are also nominated in the Best Actress category at the Academy Awards, alongside Kristen, and the one-and-only Penelope Cruz.

But win or lose, Kristen has a lot to be celebrating right now. Aside from all her nominations, she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer are officially engaged and are planning a super wedding for — well, no one knows quite yet, but it’s sure to be a splendid day when it happens!