Kristen Stewart Slays In Strapless Crop Top & Skirt At Oscar Nominee Celebration — Photo

The ‘Spencer’ star looked gorgeous as she sported a white outfit, while attending the Oscar nominations luncheon.

Kristen Stewart stunned as she arrived for The Hollywood Reporter’s Oscar Nominee night on Monday March 7. The 31-year-old actress sported a tiny white crop top with a matching long skirt and high heels, while she attended the celebration event for Academy Award nominees. The actress, whose nominated for Best Leading Actress for her performance in Spencer stunned with her blonde down as she walked the red carpet.

Kristen clearly had a lot to celebrate about! Other than her role in Spencer being her first ever Oscar nomination, it also marked that she and West Side Story star Ariana DeBose are the first two openly queer actors to receive Oscar nominations in 20 years. The actresses are the first actors from the LGBTQ+ community to receive the nod since 2002, when Sir Ian McKellen received the nomination for Best Supporting Actor in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

It’ll definitely be exciting to see if Kristen takes home the Academy Award during the show on March 27. Fans were upset when the Twilight star didn’t receive a nod for the SAG awards when the nominations were announced in January. A source close to Kristen revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the actress saw the snub as a “blessing in disguise,” because she hopes it’ll inspire people to see the movie. “She put her full talent and heart into this performance,” the source said. “She wants nothing more than people to see the film. Awards are nice but the recognition that goes the furthest is people seeing a project that hundreds of people worked on.”

Other than her Oscar nomination, Kristen has seemed so in love with her fiancée Dylan Meyer! The pair got engaged, when Dylan popped the question, in November 2021. While they haven’t shared many details about their wedding, it seems like the pair are taking their time planning on the special day, but either way, the pair do seem absolutely head over heels for each other.