Ashley Benson Wears Sexy Plunging Gold Mini Dress For Pre-Oscars Party: Photos

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Ashley Benson American Eagle's New Concept Store Opening, New York, USA - 24 Oct 2017
Ashley Benson stepped out on the red carpet of Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s Oscar Party in Bel Air, CA on Saturday night and showed off her fit figure in her eye-catching fashion choice.

Ashley Benson, 32, wowed onlookers when she attended a pre-Oscars bash in style on March 26! The actress showed up to Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s Oscar Party in a fashionable gold mini dress with a plunging front and matching sandal-style shoes. She had her long blonde hair down and wore dangling earrings with the look and flaunted classic-looking makeup that went perfectly with her outfit.

Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson looking great at a pre-Oscars party. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The beauty also had her long fingernails and toenails painted a dark color and wore a few rings on her fingers as she stopped in front of cameras to pose and smile. Although she turned heads with her epic wardrobe, she wasn’t the only star shining at the event. Other celebs like Serena Williams, who wore a red long-sleeved top and matching pants, and Casey Affleck, who wore a black polo shirt under a matching blazer and pants, also attended the fun bash.

Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson strutting her stuff. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Ashley’s latest outing comes just two weeks after she made headlines for revealing her lingerie underneath a see-through mesh shirt in a pic on Instagram. The talented star posed in a mirror in the sexy look and later added a black leather jacket, PVC mini skirt, and leather boots to complete the look. She also had her hair down and appeared to wear pink lipstick in a close-up pic she shared.

Ashley is known for her impressive fashion choices whether she’s attending fancy events or just hanging out at home and capturing selfies. Another recent look included a black PVC-style sleeveless jumpsuit with cut-out sections on the sides and dark eye makeup, which she showed off for a Saint Laurent event earlier this month.

When Ashley’s not focusing on her outfits, she’s working hard in her acting career. The Pretty Little Liars star will appear in the upcoming films Private Property and Lapham Rising.