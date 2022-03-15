Fashion

Ashley Benson Reveals Her Lingerie Underneath Completely See-Through Mesh Shirt

ashley benson
Ashley Benson looked sexier than ever when she rocked sheer lingerie underneath a sexy, see-through mesh shirt in new selfies.

When it comes to Ashley Benson, one thing is for sure – she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit. That’s exactly what the 32-year-old actress did when she posted a slideshow of sexy photos to Instagram wearing lingerie and a see-through top.

Ashley rocked a tiny mesh triangle bralette with a matching thong and a black crystal-embellished, see-through mesh cropped shirt on top. In the second photo, Ashley styled the top with a high-waisted, skintight latex black mini skirt.

She accessorized her outfit with a pair of over-the-knee black leather boots, and a black leather RTA Eyelet Biker Jacket covered in silver grommets. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down in natural waves and added an edgy smokey eye and a pink matte lip.

Ashley has been loving black outfits and leather and just the other day she looked fabulous when she wore a pair of black leather Anine Bing Jagger Pants with a tiny black crop top, a long black peacoat, leather booties, a Briony Raymond New York Jumbo Cobalt Necklace, and a Givenchy 4G Bag.

Meanwhile, a day before that she wore a skintight, strapless black Saint Laurent Fall 2017 mini dress with a huge ruffle on the bodice and a keyhole cutout on the chest. She topped her look off with a pair of black Saint Laurent Amber Sandals and a slicked-back bun.

Another one of our favorite looks from her recently was her black velvet suit with a sheer tan, cropped sweater, a Saint Laurent Manhattan Bag, and a pair of Salvatore Ferragamo Chelsea Boots.