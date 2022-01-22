See Pics

Ashley Benson Rocks Daisy Dukes & Orange Crop Top Amid Rumors She’s Back With G-Eazy — Photos

Ashley Benson
SL, Terma / BACKGRID
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model/actress, Ashley Benson, gets dressed in a leather coat and denim shorts for a Friday outing in Studio City with a pal. Pictured: Ashley Benson BACKGRID USA 21 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Paris Jackson gets caught off guard by paparazzi attending Iann Dior’s Album Release Party at Delilah in West Hollywood. Pictured: Paris Jackson BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Miley Cyrus cuts a stylish figure as she leaves the Cara Hotel while enjoying a night out with friends in Los Feliz. Pictured: Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 18 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 48 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ alum showed off her style in a revealing ensemble as she was spotted solo amid rumors she reunited with her rapper ex.

Ashley Benson is certainly giving a reason for G-Eazy to get back together with her, if they haven’t reconciled already! The Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, looked simply gorgeous as she stepped out to run some errands in Los Angeles on Friday (January 21). Rocking a tiny orange crop top and skimpy daisy dukes, the actress — who split with the rapper back in February of 2021 — showed off her flawless figure for the daytime outing. She paired the casual look with a black leather motorcycle jacket, black sneakers, sunglasses and an oversized purple bag. Allowing her natural beauty to shine, she went virtually makeup free and swept her trademark sandy blonde locks up in a messy bun.

Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson is spotted running errands in Los Angeles on January 21, 2022. (SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

The outing comes after Ashley was spotted with G-Easy over a week ago in West Hollywood. The pair looked like they were getting quite cozy during the nighttime excursion. Ashley donned a stylish black overcoat with a crisscross patterned shirt underneath for the date, while G-Easy kept it cool in a grey hoodie and brown leather jacket.

The sighting comes after the pair were seen grabbing some lunch in the tony neighborhood of Los Feliz in Los Angeles the day after Christmas, according to reports. The news may come as no surprise to fans, as Ashley was also snapped in April getting into the “Lights and Camera” hitmaker’s black Ferrari in Pasadena, California, per the Daily Mail. The former couple can’t seem to keep it in the “former” category with all these public outings!

Related Gallery

Ashley Benson -- PICS

Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model/actress, Ashley Benson, gets dressed in a leather coat and denim shorts for a Friday outing in Studio City with a pal. Pictured: Ashley Benson BACKGRID USA 21 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Ashely Benson and her boyfriend G-Eazy take a hike hold hands and do some shopping. 13 Jun 2020 Pictured: Ashley Benson, G-Eazy. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA680360_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Ashely Benson arrives to G Eazy home pushes the code and goes right in. short time later G Eazy comes out with a friend. 21 May 2020 Pictured: Ashely Benson. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA669776_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Back in February of 2021, Ashley and G-Easy reportedly called it off after being hot and heavy for almost 9 months. Eagle-eyed followers noticed at the time that the pair, who first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, unfollowed each other on Instagram. Although there was speculation the breakup came out of nowhere, a source close to Ashley told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there was a reasonable answer to why the pair called it quits.

“Ashley broke up with G-Eazy because their relationship got to a point where they were arguing more often than not, and the romance had just lost its spark,” the source explained. “They fell for each other quickly in the beginning.” The insider went on to say that Ashley’s friends thought their relationship was an “odd pairing” after her two-year relationship with girlfriend Cara Delevingne. It also came down to the couple having “different views of the future.” “Ashley knew that it would be very hard for him to settle down so she decided to separate,” the source added.