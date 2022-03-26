See Pics

Kim Kardashian Shows Off New $50K Custom Diamond Name Chain With Pink Hearts: Photo

Kim Kardashian has some brand-new monogrammed ice complete with diamonds and pink hearts. See photos of the new piece, estimated at $50k, here!

She’s back, and with bigger and bougie-r bling! Kim Kardashian, 41, showed off her brand-new bedazzled nameplate chain in a glamorous and fun new Instagram post on her verified account. Estimated at $50k, the adorable custom chain came complete with pink hearts and diamonds, making the piece a perfect fit for Kim’s new open-hearted and bubbly post-divorce personality.

As she struck a pouty pose during golden hour in the new photos, Kim glowed just as bright as her brand new neckpiece, which she paired with an all-grey ensemble of a high-neck tank top, a cropped puffer jacket, and fitted leggings. Letting all the attention shine on the beautiful nameplate, Kim elected to complete the outfit with a simple, natural makeup look and straight yet full-bodied hair.

In her caption, Kim thanked California-based fine jeweler Eric Mavani for designing the piece with her. Eric, who runs Mavani & Co Jewelers, has also created custom pieces for stars like Elon Musk and Lil Baby. In his own post, where he shared a video showing off every detail of the masterful one-of-one chain up close, he thanked Kim for “choosing and trusting” Mavani & Co to create her stunning new statement piece.

Though know week in the most famous woman in the worlds’ life could quite be described as “small,” this week has been especially big for Kim, and especially fashion-centric. It all kicked off last Saturday, when Kim celebrated the launch of her new and highly-anticipated Skims Swim collection, rocking a skintight metallic look and twinning with sister Khloe Kardashian while enjoying the night in Miami. On Thursday, she gave fans a preview of her “spring-summer 2022” look, rocking a hot pink ensemble complete with a bandeau, high-heeled leggings, and wrist-length gloves.

As if two fashion moments weren’t enough, Kim also graced the cover of Vogue Hong Kong‘s April issue and spoke to the publication about her future goals. Revealing that she hopes to follow in her father Robert Kardashian‘s footsteps and start “a successful law firm,” Kim shared that pursuing her legal dreams (and honoring her dad’s legacy), is something that’s “been in my soul for a year.” “Spending time with my father at his office definitely influenced me,” she shared. “Being in this line of work has definitely made me feel closer to my dad, and to know that I’m helping people feels really good at the end of the day.”