Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck.

It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘

J.Lo rocked a mustard-colored cropped sweatshirt, some black leggings, and a pair of white Nikes. Ben Affleck, who joined the mother-daughter duo, wore a brown-colored flannel shirt over a black t-shirt and a pair of dark-colored jeans. As the group walked into the studio, Ben, 49, pressed his hand lovingly to J.Lo’s lower back.

Emme and her twin brother, Max Muñiz, recently celebrated their 14th birthday. J.Lo, who shares the twins with Marc Anthony, penned a heartfelt tribute to her kids on their special day. “My babies, my sunshine, my loves,” she wrote. “Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLuLu. You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been in my life.”

“It’s no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized, for me, the first day of the rest of my life,” she added. “Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever #UntilItBeatsNoMore.”

Days after J.Lo’s trip into the dance studio with Emme, she joined Ben on a stroll to pick up his son, Samuel, from school. While Ben and Jen walked through L.A., the two felt compelled by the moment and leaned in for a steamy kiss. The love that was on display proved that the Bennifer 2.0 reunion was still going strong and had no intention of slowing down.