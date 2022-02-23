J.Lo Sends Love To Her ‘Coconuts’ Max & Emme On 14th Birthday: ‘I Am So Grateful For You Both’

In honor of her twins’ 14th birthday on Feb. 22, Jennifer Lopez shared an adorable tribute video, along with a touching message to the teenagers.

Jennifer Lopez is officially the mom of 14-year-old twins! The superstar’s kids, Max and Emme, who she shares with ex, Marc Anthony, celebrated their 14th birthday on a very special day, Feb. 22, 2022. Jennifer marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute at the end of the day. She re-posted a video made by her fans to honor the occasion. The footage shows Jennifer, Max and Emme through the years in home videos and more. In one shot, Jennifer kisses each of her little ones on the lips, and in others, they’re snuggled together while taking part in various activities.

In addition to the fan-made video, Jen also wrote her own tribute to the teenagers. “My babies, my sunshine, my loves,” she wrote. “Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLuLu. You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have bene in my life.”

She also pointed out the significance of the date — 2/2/22. “They say this day is a rare, once in a lifetime moment for humanity,” she added. “Today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth. It’s no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized, for me, the first day of the rest of my life. Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever #UntilItBeatsNoMore.”

For the last several months, Jennifer and the twins have been spending most of their time in Los Angeles amidst her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. Max and Emme have gotten in plenty of bonding time with Ben’s kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel Affleck, 9, who he shares with Jennifer Garner. Ben and J.Lo have successfully blended their families as their relationship has gotten serious again. The two were previously engaged and set to wed in 2003, but split at the beginning of 2004 instead. They got back together in April 2021 following Jen’s split from Alex Rodriguez.