Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence On Her Plans To Change Her Name: ‘I Don’t Think’ I Can Do It

Kelly Clarkson filed to legally change her name to ‘Kelly Brianne’, and she’s finally addressed that decision. Find out what she had to say.

Change of plans: Kelly Clarkson, 39, won’t be changing her name now that she’s divorced from Brandon Blackstock, 45. The “Stronger” hitmaker petitioned in February court documents to change her name to Kelly Brianne (Brianne’s her middle name). But on March 21, Kelly revealed to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that she’s still going by “Kelly Clarkson” — at least in her professional life.

“I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name,” Kelly said at the L.A. premiere of her and Snoop Dogg‘s new show, American Song Contest. “I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson. I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in!”

Well, there you have it: Kelly’s still going by the name we all know and love her as, at least professionally. Previous court documents expressed Kelly’s “desire” to go by her first and middle names because the “new name more fully reflects who I am,” per Us Weekly. A hearing regarding the petition was scheduled for March 28, but based on Kelly’s recent comments, it’s unclear if that’s still happening.

The American Idol champion filed for divorce from Brandon, her former manager, and the father of her children River, 7, and Remington, 5, in June 2020. A bitter back and forth ensued over the exes’ assets, namely their Montana ranch. Kelly eventually agreed to leave Brandon with a 5.12 percent share of the property, which amounts to $908,800. Brandon also ended up with $45,600 per month in child support and $115,000 per month in spousal support.

Kelly, who reportedly makes around $20 million a year, is still a big winner in the divorce outcome. The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show gets her kids every weekend but one each month and is the majority owner of the ranch. Brandon gets to live there, but has to pay $12,500/month in rent.

With her divorce behind her, Kelly is focused more on her career than dating again. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while the singer’s friends have “been encouraging Kelly to test the waters and try the dating scene again,” she’s choosing to take things slow. “Kelly has given this a lot of thought, but she’s the type of person who gives a lot of love and she knows that she deserves someone who will treat her like the incredible woman that she is,” the insider said.