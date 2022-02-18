Find Out

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Wants To Change Her Name To ‘Kelly Brianne’ In New Court Docs

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson
The ‘American Idol’ star is ready for a fresh start as she wraps up her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. In court documents, she explained how the new name ‘fully reflects’ who she is.

A new era. Kelly Clarkson, 39, is hoping to make some big changes as she wraps up her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, 45. The American Idol alum has petitioned a judge to let her legally change her name to Kelly Brianne. The star’s plans were revealed in court documents, which expressed her “desire” to go by her first and middle names because the “new name more fully reflects who I am,” per Us Weekly. There is a hearing regarding the petition scheduled for March 28.

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson has petitioned a judge to change her name to Kelly Brianne as she irons out the final details of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The daytime talk show host filed for divorce from Brandon, her former manager, in June 2020 but became caught up in a bitter back and forth over their assets, namely the family’s Montana ranch. Last month Kelly agreed to leave Brandon with a 5.12 percent share of the property, which amounts to $908,800. The singer, who shares five-year-old daughter River and four-year-old son Remington Alexander with her ex, was ordered to pay $150,000 per month in spousal support and an additional $45,601 per month to “benefit” their children back in Aug. 2021.

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Kelly and Brandon are seen in happier times during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York on Jan. 28, 2018.

Kelly Clarkson Brandon Blackstock
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson

Meanwhile, Kelly is taking things slow when it comes to dipping her feet back into the dating pool. In fact, insiders who spoke to HollywoodLife said the star “isn’t convinced that she’s ready just yet.”

The source was able to tell us EXCLUSIVELY, “Kelly’s friends have been such a huge support system during her divorce from Brandon. All they want is for her to be happy,” the source said. “They’ve been encouraging Kelly to test the waters and try the dating scene again. Kelly has given this a lot of thought, but she’s the type of person who gives a lot of love and she knows that she deserves someone who will treat her like the incredible woman that she is.”