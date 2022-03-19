Luann De Lesseps Apologizes For Drunken Behavior That Got Her Kicked Out Of Bar

The ‘RHONY’ star, who has been open about her struggles with alcohol, said she’s ‘taking steps to ensure that doesn’t happen again.’

Luann de Lesseps is making amends for a “regrettable incident” that occurred on Wednesday night (March 16) at The Townhouse in the Big Apple. The Real Housewives of New York star, 56, took to her Instagram the following Saturday to apologize for her drunken behavior at the piano bar that reportedly got her kicked out. “This week, after a regrettable incident I was faced with the truth,” Luann began. “I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended by my behavior.”

“Clearly my struggles with alcohol are real!” she continued. “While I’ve made great strides over the years, there’s been times I’ve fallen. It’s one day at a time! I’m in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.” The cabaret singer concluded her social media mea culpa by writing, “I’m grateful to my family and my friends for their constant support.”

A slew of Housewives stars took to the comments section to voice their support for Luann. Kyle Richards wrote, “Sending you so much love and support,” while Lisa Rinna said, “Sending you love.” Cynthia Bailey posted, “I love you & support you always!” as Margaret Josephs added a bunch of heart emojis.

Luann, who has been open about her struggle with alcohol over the past few years, appeared less remorseful when she spoke about the incident to Daily Mail on Thursday, as she referenced lyrics from her songs in the statement. “I went out and I was feeling all Jovani but clearly money can’t buy you class, especially with an audience who doesn’t appreciate my music,” she said in an email. “[There is] certainly no girl code anymore. But I live to see another day — chic c’est la vie!”

The entertainer’s sobriety has been the subject of the Bravo franchise since she was arrested in Florida in 2017 on charges of battery of an officer, disorderly intoxication, and resisting arrest. Following the incident, she entered a treatment facility for alcohol use disorder and has consistently been working on maintaining a healthy lifestyle since, albeit with a few missteps along the way.