‘RHONY’: Ramona Singer Believes Luann de Lesseps Is ‘Still Drinking On The Side’ After Violating Probation

Luann de Lesseps confirmed that she violated her probation by drinking two mimosas on Easter day during an especially vulnerable ‘RHONY’ reunion, but Ramona Singer suspected that Luann’s still sipping way.

Luann de Lesseps, 54, finally went in-depth about that one slip-up in April, but Ramona Singer, 62, thinks there’s more to tell. The truth was pressed out of “The Countess” in part two of the Season 11 reunion for The Real Housewives of New York City, which aired on July 18. After appearing in a Palm Beach court for violating her parole by drinking on May 23, Luann initially told HollywoodLife that she wasn’t being ordered back to jail (which was true). But on Thursday night, Luann confirmed exactly why she was handcuffed in the first place, which happened after she failed a breathalyzer by drinking two mimosas on “Easter Day” (April 12).

“You know what, your mind, that mind plays funny games on you. I thought, ‘You know, it’s 10 o’clock. I don’t have to blow ’til 3 o’clock. I’ll be okay,’ but I wasn’t. I can’t tell you how difficult it is because there’s no margin for error, and that’s a very difficult, stressful way to live,” Luann said on the reunion. That “margin for error” only got narrower after a judge ordered “additional probation conditions” for Luann during her May court appearance, according to TMZ. At the reunion, Luann revealed that she currently takes three breathalyzer tests a day!

Despite Luann’s emotional confession about her road to recovery, Ramona didn’t give her slack. Ramona and Bethenny Frankel cornered Luann on how exactly long she stayed at rehab her second time around — Luann insisted it was three weeks, the other ladies said two — and Ramona got fed up. “This is like ABCs, honey pie! The first month didn’t work for you? You stay another six months, four months,” Ramona snapped, to which Luann replied, “Don’t talk to me, Mrs. Pinot Grigio.”

“I don’t really give a shit! I don’t have an alcoholic problem, okay?!” Ramona shot back, adding, “I’m gonna give you tough love.” Luann told her co-star to give her a “f***ing break,” and that’s when Ramona made the shocking accusation: “No! I’m not gonna give you a f–king break,” Ramona shouted. “I believe you’re still drinking on the side! What do you think about that?” Well, Luann didn’t think that much of it. “No, I’m not,” she simply replied.

Luann is still dealing with the repercussions and “tough love” from her co-stars after she was arrested on charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication on Christmas Eve 2017, which she pled guilty to and struck a plea deal with the court.