Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Buying $50M Bel-Air Estate: Can Blend Families

Moving in together! Ben Affleck and J.Lo are in escrow for a stunning Bel-Air estate that’s over 20,000 sq. feet with a pool, theatre, gym and more.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have purchased a home. The Bronx native and Oscar winner are in escrow for a massive $50 million estate in Bel-Air, California, TMZ reported on Saturday, March 19. The 20,000 sq. foot house has all the amenities the A-Listers could desire, including a gorgeous view, swimming pool, home theatre (perfect for screening their own flicks), home gym, wine cellar and four kitchens per images published on Variety‘s real-estate outlet Dirt. If the features of the home aren’t up to snuff, the members-only Bel Air Country Club is also adjacent to the property.

Privacy won’t be an issue for Bennifer on this European-inspired estate, which is nestled amid trees up in a canyon. The 10-bedroom and 17-bathroom home was sold to the couple by Todd Lemkin, a well-known Texas billionaire. It appears Ben and Jen also got a deal: the house was initially listed for $65 million, saving them around $15 million on the sale.

The home marks a big move for the Gigli actors, who shockingly rekindled their romance just under a year ago in April 2021. The two began dating swiftly after Jennifer ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez, 46, amid rumors that he had cheated. The new home will also blend their families: the Marry Me actress is mom to twins Emme, 13, and Max, 13, with ex Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex Jennifer Garner, 49. They’ve seemingly been looking for a while, as they were photographed packing on the PDA as they house hunted with a realtor last July.

Earlier this month, a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Bennifer was still on the hunt for their perfect home. “They are looking for a house together because they know that it will be much easier for them in a lot of ways,” the insider said. “Plus, they’ve each made so many of their own memories where they live, and they want a home where they can start their journey together and make new memories. They see themselves spending the rest of their lives together and they want a home that will accommodate all their needs. They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together. Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect place,” they added. And now it seems they have!

Over the past year, Jennifer and Ben have been spotted going between each other’s homes: Ben maintains a residence in the Brentwood area, while Jennifer has a house in Bel-Air, as well as property in Miami’s exclusive star island, a New York City pad, and a vacation escape in the Hamptons. During their initial romance in 2004, they lived together in a Vancouver-area rental home while they worked on films shot in the city.