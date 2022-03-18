Kylie Jenner Sparks Marriage Speculation With Diamond Band On Left Ring Finger – Photo

What’s that on your finger, Kylie Jenner? While celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, Kylie showed off her green purse, but some fans were more interested in that sparkly diamond band around her finger.

Kylie Jenner has been quite active with her Instagram Story as of late, but one photo she posted on Thursday (Mar. 17) raised some eyebrows. Kylie, 24, celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by posting a photo of her hand on a green alligator purse, one that boasted some gold buckles. Kylie had a little gold of her own: she had two rings around her left Ring finger. One gold band was covered in diamonds, while Kylie wore a second gold band that was smaller and more modest. While neither was a traditional engagement ring, with one giant jewel surrounded by others, this didn’t start some speculation that she and Travis Scott might have gotten engaged while no one was looking. HollywoodLife reached out for clarification and will update the post with any information. ‘

In February, Kylie and Travis, 30, welcomed their second child, Wolf Webster, giving their first child, Stormi Webster, a baby brother. On Tuesday (Mar. 15), Kylie took her Instagram stories to reveal she’s been dealing with postpartum depression. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she said. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

“It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today, but I’m here, and I’m feeling better,” she added. Earlier in the month, Kylie had to sit Travis down and tell him that she needed some more help with their newborn. Five days after Kylie gave birth, Travis was seen attending a Donda 2 listening party, followed by a pre-Super Bowl party. Kylie had to “let Travis know how she felt about the fact that he had been going out quite a bit,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. While Kylie “as never been the type to set ultimatums or try to control anybody,” the insider adds that she had to communicate her needs with this second pregnancy.

While Travis and Kylie have been on and off, the two are really committing to love this time. The two are “the strongest they have ever been,” a KarJenner insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Kylie has “made it very clear to Travis that she wants the perfect family, and she wants to marry him.”