Gia Giudice’s Skincare Routine: The ‘RHONJ’ Star’s Secret To Battling Acne & Smoothing Her Skin

After struggling with acne & scarring, Gia Giudice added the Lutronic ULTRA Laser into her skincare routine, which requires no downtime & immediate results!

Gia Giudice, 21, has been looking truly amazing on this season of Real Housewives Of New Jersey, not to mention during her bartender appearance on Watch What Happens Live! The young star has been open about her struggle with acne and scarring over the years, and recently shared a new addition to her skincare routine — the Lutronic ULTRA Laser, which she gets down at Neinstein Plastic Surgery with Tara Adashev, APRN. “Gia comes to me to treat her skin. She is very self-conscious about her acne and acne scars, and she also had some scars on her leg, just from being a kid! So, the Lutronic ULTRA Laser is great because there is no downtime, she returned to her college classes and normal life immediately, and she sees really great results as soon as one treatment,” Nurse Tara told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

The Lutronic ULTRA Laser rebuilds glowing, healthy skin through gentle, non-ablative fractionated treatments. The system is an ablative laser that resurfaces damaged skin by selectively target a fraction of the skin cells at the treatment site. The process acts not only to target damaged cells, but also to stimulate the growth of healthy skin and supportive collagen fibers. “The laser creates little micro-channels in the skin, similar to micro-needling, but it is stronger and goes deeper into the skin cells,” Nurse Tara explained. “It’s also stimulating collagen, taking care of those acne scars and active acne, sun damage.”

Tara admitted patients will leave the office “feeling like they’ve been in the Miami sun for a little too long,” but “the warmth goes away within 90 minutes and slight redness lasts a maximum of 12 hours.” While there may be some lingering “rough skin” feeling, which Tara recommends treating with some Aquafor, the smoothing results are immediate! “You’ll see what definitely results after one treatment,” she said. “However, often the best results are after three treatments. Getting it done three to four times a year is recommended. In between your facials, to really continue to stimulate the collagen for longterm skin preservation.”

“Keep in mind that because this is a non-ablative laser, you don’t have to come in with pale, sunless skin. As long as you don’t have an active sunburn, any active wounds or super sensitivities, it’s safe to treat your skin,” the APRN added.

Nurse Tara gushed that Gia takes “really amazing care of her skin” in between appointments. “She’s constantly texting pictures of this product or that product, researching what she should be using for her skin. Whether it’s pretreatment, post-treatment, she want to be aware of what is going to give her skin the best results and the most glow,” she explained.

