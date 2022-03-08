Recap

‘RHONJ’ Recap: Gia Giudice Thinks Teresa Is Moving Way Too Fast With Luis Ruelas

Gia Giudice may be a fan of Teresa’s soon-to-be husband, Luis Ruelas, but that doesn’t mean she approves of how fast their relationship has been going.

Teresa Giudice‘s daughters have always been big supporters of her relationship with Luis Ruelas, but during the March 8 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gia started questioning the speed of their romance, as she wondered whether they’re moving too fast.

Gia said that “in any relationship, you’re [obviously] going to be in the honeymoon stage for the beginning,” and it’s “very easy to only see the good”. And that’s exactly why she wants to make sure that Teresa isn’t rushing into anything too fast. More specifically, Gia doesn’t think Teresa should move in with Luis before getting engaged.

Obviously, Teresa and Luis are already engaged in real-time, but he hadn’t yet proposed when this episode was filmed. And Gia told Teresa that she doesn’t think her grandfather would have wanted Teresa to move in with Luis before getting engaged. I “didn’t think it was going to move this fast at all,” Gia told her mom in this week’s episode.

Teresa told Gia that she had nothing to worry about, but that’s not how Teresa’s co-stars feel. More accusations about Luis surfaced this week — ones which claim he allegedly “smacked” an ex — so naturally, everyone became even more worried than they already were. So much so, in fact, that Tiki Barber urged Joe Gorga to talk to Luis about it and find out what’s really going on. But that talk didn’t happen this week, because most of the drama focused on Jennifer Aydin‘s antics and her husband, Bill’s, affair. Hopefully, we’ll get more answers about Luis’ past next week — but given everything that’s been coming out, maybe Gia has a point.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesdays at 8pm on Bravo.