Gia Guidice Slays In String Bikini In New Pic From Her 21st Birthday Celebration On Yacht

Twenty-fun! Gia Giudice rang in her 21st birthday in style rocking a tiny white bikini and sheer beige coverup.

Gia Giudice is legal to drink! The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter celebrated her 21st birthday by getting “shipfaced” with her friends on a yacht in Miami Beach Florida. Gia walked fans through her best festivities with a series of bikini pics on Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 11. In the first pic, Gia posed in profile to show off all her curves in a white string bikini as the wind tousled her hair.

Gia had fun with her friends who posed with her in the pictures. One of her friends wore a multi-colored floral bikini while the other sported a black bikini and white mesh pants. By the time the last picture was taken, Gia seem to be as “shipfaced” as her caption implied. Gia held a lit sparkler in her mouth as she sat in front of a cake that was decorated with the number “21.”

Gia received lots of love from fans and friends alike for her 21st birthday. Her mom Teresa Giudice’s friend Dolores Catania left two heart emojis in the comments section. Her cousin Antonia Gorga wrote, “yes” with a heart-eyes emoji while her younger sister Milania Giudice wished her a happy birthday.

This isn’t the first banging pic that Gia posted from her birthday celebration. She also teased fans with pics from a night out at Liv Fontainebleau in Miami. Gia stunned in a black cutout dress that had a bow top and tight skirt attached by bedazzled strips around her midriff. Teresa and her fiancé Luis Ruelas joined in on the fun and partied the night away with Gia and her friends. Teresa showed up in style wearing a deep blue, satin wrap dress.

Gia has also been visiting the Bahamas often to visit her dad Joe Giudice. Even though he is no longer with Teresa or living in the same country as her and their daughters, the family remains on good terms. Gia recently wore a green bikini when she visited her dad in the tropics in November 2021. There’s no denying Gia knows how to rock a bikini!