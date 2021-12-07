Fashion

Gia Giudice, 20, Rocks Sheer Black Dress While Posing For Family Photo With Mom & 3 Sisters

Gia Giudice
Shutterstock
Gia Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
Gia Giudice and boyfriend Christian Carmichael strike a pose after having dinner at LA hot spot Craig's in West Hollywood. 25 May 2021 Pictured: Gia Giudice And Christian Carmichael. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757358_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Giudice and his daughters Gia and Milania are spotted enjoyng a holiday in Rome with an unidentified woman. They enjoy a lunch alfresco then go for a shopping spree in the fashion district of the eternal city before stopping in Spanish Steps for some selfies. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713716_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Giudice and his daughters Gia and Milania are spotted enjoyng a holiday in Rome with an unidentified woman. They enjoy a lunch alfresco then go for a shopping spree in the fashion district of the eternal city before stopping in Spanish Steps for some selfies. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713716_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Gia Giudice looked fabulous when she rocked a completely sheer black mini dress while posing with her mom & sisters in a new family photo.

If there’s one thing for sure about Gia Giudice, 20, it’s that she always looks gorgeous in her outfits and that’s exactly what she did in a recent family photo. She rocked a skintight black mini dress with a completely sheer bodice. The bodice of the dress was a corset that put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display.

Gia’s mom, Teresa Giudice, posted a photo of her with all four of her daughters with the caption, “All 4 of you make me so proud each and ever day. It’s an absolute honor to be your mother while watching you grow into the women you are becoming.”

All of the girls Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana looked fabulous in the photo. Milania looked gorgeous in a skintight off-the-shoulder black mini dress with sheer Gucci tights and pointed-toe black patent leather Christian Louboutin heels. Audriana opted to wear a bright red, sheer tight bandage dress with a pair of black leather booties.

Gabriella looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve white blazer mini dress with a gold button on the side. She accessorized with a pair of black pointed-toe sock booties.

Related Gallery

Teresa Giudice's Cutest Pics With Daughters

Audriana Giudice, Teresa Giudice. Teresa Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2019 Jingle Ball - - Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2019
Melania Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2018 - Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018
Teresa Giudice was spotted sans wedding ring as she stepped out in NYC on Friday night for Z100 Jingleball. She was joined by her daughter for the concert while husband Joe Giudice remains in prison with the possibility of being deported. Pictured: Teresa Giudice Ref: SPL5048036 081218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights

Meanwhile, Teresa looked absolutely stunning in a skintight long-sleeve black gown. The dress had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and was cut out on either side, revealing her tiny waist. The best part of her dress was the plunging hip-high slit on the side that showed off her toned leg. She accessorized with a pair of black and gold pointed-toe platform heels.