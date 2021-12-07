Gia Giudice, 20, Rocks Sheer Black Dress While Posing For Family Photo With Mom & 3 Sisters

Gia Giudice looked fabulous when she rocked a completely sheer black mini dress while posing with her mom & sisters in a new family photo.

If there’s one thing for sure about Gia Giudice, 20, it’s that she always looks gorgeous in her outfits and that’s exactly what she did in a recent family photo. She rocked a skintight black mini dress with a completely sheer bodice. The bodice of the dress was a corset that put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display.

Gia’s mom, Teresa Giudice, posted a photo of her with all four of her daughters with the caption, “All 4 of you make me so proud each and ever day. It’s an absolute honor to be your mother while watching you grow into the women you are becoming.”

All of the girls Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana looked fabulous in the photo. Milania looked gorgeous in a skintight off-the-shoulder black mini dress with sheer Gucci tights and pointed-toe black patent leather Christian Louboutin heels. Audriana opted to wear a bright red, sheer tight bandage dress with a pair of black leather booties.

Gabriella looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve white blazer mini dress with a gold button on the side. She accessorized with a pair of black pointed-toe sock booties.

Meanwhile, Teresa looked absolutely stunning in a skintight long-sleeve black gown. The dress had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and was cut out on either side, revealing her tiny waist. The best part of her dress was the plunging hip-high slit on the side that showed off her toned leg. She accessorized with a pair of black and gold pointed-toe platform heels.