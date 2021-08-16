See Pics

Gia Giudice, 20, Stuns In Sheer Dress & Passionately Kisses BF Christian Carmichael In Sexy Photos

Gia Giudice
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Gia Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
Gia Giudice and boyfriend Christian Carmichael strike a pose after having dinner at LA hot spot Craig's in West Hollywood. 25 May 2021 Pictured: Gia Giudice And Christian Carmichael. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757358_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Giudice and his daughters Gia and Milania are spotted enjoyng a holiday in Rome with an unidentified woman. They enjoy a lunch alfresco then go for a shopping spree in the fashion district of the eternal city before stopping in Spanish Steps for some selfies. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713716_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Giudice and his daughters Gia and Milania are spotted enjoyng a holiday in Rome with an unidentified woman. They enjoy a lunch alfresco then go for a shopping spree in the fashion district of the eternal city before stopping in Spanish Steps for some selfies. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713716_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.

Gia Giudice took to Instagram on Aug. 14 to share steamy new photos of her and her boyfriend Christian Carmichael kissing in a telephone booth.

Gia Giudice20, has been loving every moment with her beau, Christian Carmichael. On August 14, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared cute snapshots on Instagram, proving she’s enjoying the last bits of summer with her boyfriend.

In the series of photos, Gia looked incredible as ever in a sleeveless, tight, nude-toned sheer dress as she opted to keep her long wavy blonde locks down and parted in the middle. She completed her look with gold bangles, layered necklaces, and a nude Louis Vuitton chain-linked bag. The blonde beauty also kept her makeup to a minimum by highlighting her gorgeous blue eyes and a matte nude lip.

While the first two photos show Gia posing in the phone booth, the third pic is a cute photo of her with her beau that puts their love and affection on full display. In the pic, her hunky beau passionately kisses her while lifting one of her legs alongside his waist. “sorry I missed your call… I was dancing to the ringtone,” Gia captioned the photo while also tagging Christian in it. 

Related Gallery

Stars Wearing Sheer Dresses -- PICS

Megan Thee Stallion attends the Sports Illustrated Celebrates 2021 Issue Release at Seminole Hard Rock HotelSports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates 2021 issue release, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA - 23 Jul 2021
Doja Cat PrettyLittleThing Winnie Harlow EDIT Launch Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Jul 2021
Laverne Cox 'Charlie's Angels' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019 Wearing Hakan Akkaya

Many fans of Gia commented on the steamy photos of the adoring couple. “Oh lord I just swiped left..u got a super man I see,” one fan said alongside three heart emojis. While her mother, Teresa Giudice, 48, gave her seal of approval with three fire emojis.

Gia Giudice
Gia Giudice participates in the Battle for Brooklyn charity softball game to benefit Maimonides Medical Center at Maimonides Park, in the Brooklyn borough of New York (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

As fans would know, the Rutgers University student has been enjoying the last bit of summer break with friends and Christian, and has even been posting more of him on her socials. On August 2, Gia shared a photo of her surrounded by friends, and of course, Christian, lounging on a boat for a sunset cruise. She looked relaxed as ever and chose to wear a brown tube top, blue jeans, and white sandals for the occasion. Her platinum blonde hair draped down her back as she posed for a series of photos. The beauty captioned the photo, “casual Sunday. Thank you @riversideyachting for an amazing sunset cruise! We had an amazing time!”