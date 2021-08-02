‘RHONJ’ Star Gia Giudice, 20, Rocks Pink Bikini While Lounging On A Butterfly Float

Gia Giudice took to Instagram on August 1 to share gorgeous photos of herself rocking a pink bikini and posing on a butterfly float while lounging in a pool.

If there’s one thing for sure about Gia Giudice, 20, it’s that she knows how to rock a bikini. On August 1, the beauty took to Instagram to share her latest bikini photos.

Gia rocked a hot pink bikini and black shades for the summertime session. While laying across a multi-color butterfly float, the beauty shared multiple poses and looked toned and tanned as ever. The series of photos even got mom’s stamp of approval. Real Housewives of New Jersey reality star, Teresa Giudice, 49, sounded off in the comments and said, “That’s so cool so beautiful,” with a butterfly emoji.

As fans should know, Gia loves sharing photos of herself in bikinis and showing off her tan. Just a few weeks ago, the beauty celebrated the 4th of July weekend in the cutest bikinis! She shared two snapshots of herself posing in a baby blue plaid two-piece while standing on a boat in the water and smiling during the holiday. She had her long wavy blonde locks down wore bracelets on her wrists to cap off the pretty look.

The Rutgers University student is enjoying her summer break and has been posting pictures of herself in various swimsuits over the past few months. On August 2, Gia shared a photo of her with friends and her beau Christian Carmichael lounging on a boat for a sunset cruise. She looked relaxed and gorgeous in a brown tube top, blue jeans, with white sandals. Her long platinum blonde hair was pin-straight and parted in the middle for the outing. The beauty captioned the photo, “casual sunday💛 thank you @riversideyachting for an amazing sunset cruise! we had an amazing time!”