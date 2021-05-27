Gia Giudice, 20, Stuns In Blue Cheetah Print Bikini & Matching Wrap Skirt — Pics

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Gia Guidice is kicking off summer 2021 in a blue two-piece swimsuit, along with an on-trend cover up.

Gia Giudice has stunned in a gorgeous new snap, wearing a blue cheetah print bikini and matching wrap skirt! The 20-year-old daughter of Teresa Giudice, 48, and Joe Giudice, 48, took to her Instagram Story on May 27 to share a clip of herself posing in the mirror while wearing the gorgeous two piece by Brisea Swim. “All of their swimsuits are made from recycled plastic from the ocean,” she was heard saying in the clip, as she rocked the triangle-style top and matching sarong cover-up. “Look at this suit it’s so cute.”

It comes just a couple of days after The Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated her dad’s 49th birthday with a snap of them posing in an aquarium. “happy birthday daddy hope you are having an amazing day,” she captioned the May 23 photo, in which she rocked a blue mini dress and white sandals. “Your personality lights up every room you walk into.. I love you so much see you soon, miss you!! well celebrate soon.”

Her dad, who now lives in Italy, rocked a white tee, jeans, and designer loafers. “Love you and miss you so much, the apple doesn’t fall from the tree my gia,” Joe commented on the post, while hundreds of other fans jumped into the comments section to wish him a happy birthday.

As fans would know, Gia’s “Waking Up In The Morning” song, went completely viral on TikTok earlier in the year. The audio came from a song she sang on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Gia, who was then about nine or 10 years old, wrote the ballad because her mom and uncle, Joe Gorga, kept fighting. She performed it at her baby sister Milania‘s fifth birthday party in 2011. It has since become the go-to song used by TikTok creators when highlighting their most embarrassing moments.

The brunette beauty has grown up so much since then, and even proved herself to be the bigger person when she encouraged her mom to apologize to Jackie Goldschneider, after she spread a rumor that Jackie’s husband Evan was cheating on her. Teresa revealed that she apologized to Jackie following encouragement from her eldest daughter. Many have applauded Gia, who is Teresa’s eldest daughter, for being the family’s rock after her dad moved to Italy.