Gia Guidice Rocks Blonde Hair & Mini Dress In Pic With Dad Joe For His 49th Birthday — See Pic

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Gia Guidice has paid tribute to her dad Joe on his 49th birthday with a pic of them in an aquarium.

Gia Giudice has stunned in a gorgeous new snap! The 20-year-old daughter of Teresa Giudice, 48, and Joe Giudice, 48, has celebrated her dad’s 49th birthday with a snap of them posing in an aquarium. “happy birthday daddy hope you are having an amazing day,” she captioned the May 23 photo, in which she rocked a blue mini dress and white sandals. “Your personality lights up every room you walk into.. I love you so much see you soon, miss you!! well celebrate soon.”

In the pic, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star donned noticeably lighter hair, as she accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and white bracelets. Her dad, who now lives in Italy, rocked a white tee, jeans, and designer loafers. “Love you and miss you so much, the apple doesn’t fall from the tree my gia,” Joe commented on the post, while hundreds of other fans jumped into the comments section to wish Joe a happy birthday.

“Embracing all the changes in life and family dynamics like champs every single one of YOU!!! What a profound and beautiful example of family love transcending circumstance,” one fan wrote, referencing Joe’s immigration woes. The snap comes just a few months after Gia’s “Waking Up In The Morning” song, went viral on TikTok.

The audio was pulled from a song she sang on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Gia, who was then about nine or 10 years old, wrote the ballad because her mom and uncle, Joe Gorga, kept fighting. She performed it at her little sister Milania‘s fifth birthday party in 2011. It has since become the go-to song used by TikTok creators when highlighting their most embarrassing moments.

Gia has grown up so much since then, and even proved herself to be the bigger person when she encouraged her mom to apologize to Jackie Goldschneider, after she spread a rumor that Jackie’s husband Evan was cheating on her. Teresa revealed that she apologized to Jackie following encouragement from her eldest daughter.