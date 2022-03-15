Amy Schumer Dances Topless & Shows Off Lower Back Tattoo In New Video

Amy Schumer took to Instagram to admit she ‘can’t stop dancing’ with an eye-catching and hilarious video she filmed while getting fitted for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Amy Schumer, 40, knows how to have fun even when she’s doing stuff for her job! The funny actress, who has been open about her liposuction and weight loss, shared a new video clip of herself dancing while topless during a fitting for her outfits for the upcoming Academy Awards and her Hulu series Life and Beth. She moved her head and stepped from side to side while wearing nothing but black panties and music played in the background. She even made the person filming laugh.

“Oscar and @lifeandbethhulu fitting. Can’t stop dancing. #badtattoo #baddancing,” Amy captioned the memorable video, which was shared on March 15.

Once the video went up, it didn’t take long for the comedian’s fans to respond with cheeky and fun comments. “Looking awesome,” one fan wrote while another shared, “let’s agree the tattoo is fantastic, as is the dancing.” A third thanked her for being herself and a fourth wrote, “You go girl.” Others left laughing emojis to signify their laughter at the lighthearted video.

Before Amy’s latest video gained traction, she got attention for speaking out about her son Gene, 2, and the fact that he will “most likely have autism” like his dad Chris Fischer, 42, whom she’s been married to since 2018.

“I think the statistics are pretty strong toward he will most likely have autism,” Amy told Chelsea Handler on the podcast, Dear Chelsea. “Parents have different journeys with this. Having a child with severe autism is beyond my imagination difficult. But if Gene does wind up having ASD, I’m not looking for the signs in a way that are upsetting, I’m not hoping either way.”

Amy’s words about Gene come after she revealed Chris was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder as an adult, in the 2019 Netflix special Growing. “Most of my favorite people are on the spectrum,” she continued to say to Chelsea. “He’s two and a half and I think they don’t diagnose children until maybe six at the earliest I think. You can see some signs but the diagnosis doesn’t come until later and I can say honestly I don’t have a preference either way. You just want your kids to be healthy and happy.”