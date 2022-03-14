Ireland Baldwin Wears Nothing In Gorgeous New Photos To Show Off Her Tattoos

Ireland Baldwin is going topless in new Instagram photos to show off her various tattoos, covering herself only with her pet dachshund!

Ireland Baldwin is showing off some serious side-boob in a recent Instagram post, sharing two photos of herself topless as she poses in her bedroom. The model, 26, shared a “wiener ‘n tattoo appreciation post” to the social media site, holding her adorable dachshund to cover her bare chest as she put her ink on display. Pulling her dark auburn locks up and back, Ireland posed in the second photo with her hands over her face, showcasing ink that ran up and down her arms, with a snake, skeleton, Hello Kitty, David Bowie, and more.

Ireland’s been looking super sexy as of late! In addition to her various stunning Instagram shots, she also modeled for the BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella Holiday 2021 campaign. In the photos, model showed off her toned figure in a sheer mesh triangle bralette and matching high-waisted cheeky briefs. The model also tied the look together with a black silk robe with lace trim, again showing off her various tattoos in the process.

The model is keen on embracing all aspects of herself and prides herself on doing so! In addition to her fashion campaign, she also shared a cheeky Instagram video on Feb. 9 to put her on spin on the “That’s Not My Name” social media trend where famous actors share the different names of characters they’ve played to the eponymous Ting Ting’s 2008 song. Ireland took on insults she’s received in the past, including the “thoughtless little pig” one which, unfortunately, her father called her in infamous voicemail leaked in April 2007 when Ireland was only 11 years old.