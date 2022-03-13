Rosalía Rocks Lacy Red Dress And Tooth Stud For First Solo ‘SNL’ Performance

Musical guest Rosalía left it all on the floor in a heart-racing performance on ‘SNL’ on Mar. 12, where she performed solo for the first time.

First-timer nerves? Clearly not much of an issue for rising star Rosalía, who took the ‘Saturday Night Live‘ stage with ferocity and grace in her first performance on the show as a solo musical guest. Bringing two of her latest tracks to Studio 8H alongside host Zoe Kravitz, the Spanish pop artist, 28, earned her flowers and proved why she’s one to watch.

Rosalía first took the stage rocking a lacy red dress, a heavy motorcycle jacket, and chunky black booties. Channeling Kim Kardashian‘s recent Balenciaga looks, she also rocked sporty sunglasses and topped off the fun look with a unique butterfly-shaped stud on her front tooth. Performing her new track ‘Chicken Teriyaki,’ Rosalía shouted out New York to cheers from the crowd, showed off her dancing skills, and didn’t miss a note, making her first solo performance on SNL a fun and flirty one to remember.

The artist previously performed on SNL in Feb. 2021 alongside Bad Bunny, after the duo released their haunting, romantic single “La Noche de Anoche.” The performance earned rave reviews for its cinematic setting and the duo’s onstage chemistry, but even as she took the stage solo for the first time, Rosalía proved she didn’t need anyone else to command the audience.

Following the strong opening, Rosalía returned to the stage to close out her night with a slower ballad. Changing to a head-to-toe white look complete with an enormously oversized white puffer, white gloves, and a cropped white top, Rosalía commanded the stage in front of a red background. Soulfully performing the track, Rosalía flexed her impressive flamenco range while taking the mic solo.

Rosalía was first announced as an SNL musical guest via the show’s Instagram on Feb. 17. The star has been on the rise for a long time, after first getting her start on the Spanish show Tú Si Que Vales with a rousing cover of Alicia Keys‘ “No One.” Since then, Rosalía has also released songs with Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd. She’s also worked with Rihanna, performing at her Savage Fenty fashion show in 2020. Whatever Rosalía does next, her performance on SNL shows she’s certainly worth keeping up with.