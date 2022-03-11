Rosalia: 5 Things To Know About Spanish Singer-Songwriter Taking Over

Rosalia is set to take the stage at ‘Saturday Night Live’ on March 12. Find out more about the talented singer with over 18 million social media followers here.

Rosalia, 28, is a name that’s been taking the music world by storm over the last year and with a gig as the musical guest for the March 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, she’s about to get even more attention. The Spanish singer-songwriter will team up with host Zoe Kravitz for the comedy sketch show and it’s just one of many fantastic opportunities she’s been getting lately. With over 18 million followers on Instagram, she’s definitely making her mark in a big way and we’re ready to see what else she has in store!

Find out more about the girl on everyone’s radars below.

She got her start in music on a Spanish show.

She was just 15 when she auditioned for the singing show Tú Sí Que Vales by singing a cover of Alicia Keys‘ “No One.” Although she didn’t impress the judges enough to win the competition, the appearance got her face and vocals out there and she went on to continue to sing and hone her craft.

Her first album was released in 2017.

Los Ángeles was released on Feb. 10 of that year and features songs inspired by traditional flamenco music. “With Los Ángeles, I wanted to establish my musical legacy…and honor the classic sound of flamenco,” Rosalia told Jezebel in 2018. She also told Dazed that “flamenco inspiration is, above all, the frame I compose my music within.”

SNL’s March 12th episode won’t be her first appearance on the show.

Rosalia also appeared on SNL in Feb. 2021 when she teamed up with Bad Bunny for the song “La Noche De Anoche.” The awesome performance, which included a neon-lit background and a lot of serenading each other, got rave reviews and proved the beauty could take on live television on one of America’s biggest shows.

The duo also teamed up in the music video for the song, which can be seen above. Like their SNL performance, it was full of romantic vibes that went along with the song’s lyrics.

She’s worked on a song with Travis Scott.

She and the rapper released the song “TKN” in May 2020 and the video featured all kinds of action, including dancing, children roaming the streets, and vicious gangs. Travis also raps in Spanish, showing off his versatility in the music world.

Her music has led to many award wins & nominations.

Rosalia has won eight Latin Grammy awards and one Grammy award since 2018. She’s also won three MTV Video Music Awards and one MTV Europe Music Award. She was the first and only artist ever to be nominated in the Best New Artist category for both the Grammy Awards and the Latin Grammy Awards as of March 2022.