Rosalia & Rauw Alejandro Split: Couple Ends Engagement Just 4 Months After Proposal

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro, two of the biggest Latin music superstars, have broken up after three years together.

July 25, 2023
Rosalia


Rosalia, 30, and Rauw Alejandro, 30, have ended their relationship four months after their engagement. PEOPLE broke the news of the couple’s split after three years together on Tuesday, July 25. Sources told the publication that “despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement.” The former couple have yet to address their breakup on social media.

Rosalia
Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro (Photo: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Rosalia and Rauw announced their engagement on March 24 in their music video “Beso”, the first single off their joint album R & R. At the end of the video, Rosalia showed off her giant diamond engagement ring, wiped a tear from her eye and said in Spanish, “Oh my God, I love you.” The pair also hugged and kissed several times in the clip.

The Latin music superstars first sparked romance rumors when they were photographed holding hands while leaving a restaurant in Hollywood on Aug. 19, 2021. From there, they kept on the low down and only gave fans a peek at their relationship on social media, as both Rosalia has gushed about Rauw on her Instagram and vice versa.

Around the time of their engagement, Rosalia and Rauw spoke to Billboard for a joint interview and shared what they’ve learned from each other in their careers. Rosalia said that Rauw was “far more relaxed” than her. “You’re someone who really lets go,” she said. “It’s as if you have a lot of faith and just an organic feel. You’re always telling me to relax, to let go more. And just telling me that teaches and helps me. You balance me.” Rosalia also told Rauw in the interview, “Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you’re my companion, and everything else comes second.”

Rosalia and Rauw are both huge stars in their own right. Rosalia has amassed a legion of followers with her resume of hits like “Con Altura” with J Balvin, as well as “La Fama” with The Weeknd and “La Noche de Anoche” with Bad Bunny. Rauw is famous for “Todo de Ti,” “Lokera” and “Te Felicito” featuring Shakira.

