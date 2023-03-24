Rosalia & Rauw Alejandro Engaged: She Debuts Diamond Ring In New Music Video

Congratulations to Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro! The Spanish songstress and the Puerto Rican singer, both 30, revealed the news of their engagement in their music video “Beso”, which dropped on Friday, March 24. The collaboration was the first single off their album R & R and in the accompanying clip, Rosalia and Rauw shocked fans by letting them know he proposed! At the end of the video, the “Malamente” hitmaker showed off her gigantic sparkler, wiped a tear from her eye and said in Spanish, “Oh my God, I love you.”

Rosalia also took to her Instagram on Friday to share the video, aka the big news, as well. Writing in Spanish, she captioned it, “R & R has come out, after more than 3 years together here are these 3 songs made with all the love in the world💝I hope you enjoy this little piece of us.”

Two of the biggest Latin music superstars preparing to walk down the aisle together was happy news for their stans. Rosalia has amassed a legion of followers with her resume of hits like “Con Altura” with J Balvin, as well as “La Fama” with The Weeknd and “La Noche de Anoche” with Bad Bunny. Rauw is famous in his own right for “Todo de Ti,” “Lokera” and “Te Felicito” featuring Shakira.

The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were photographed holding hands while leaving a restaurant in Hollywood on Aug. 19, 2021. From there, they kept on the low down and only gave fans a peek at their relationship on social media, as both Rosalia has gushed about Rauw on her Instagram and vice versa.

Through the stars’ social media, fans were able to see them celebrate Rosalia’s birthday, take a romantic vacation together and, of course, collaborate in the studio! However, the couple finally took their love public again and made it red carpet official at the Los40 Music Awards in November, 2021 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

And at the Latin Grammys on Nov. 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, the couple showed up in coordinating outfits! Later, Rosalia shared snaps from the night, captioning them in Spanish, “Thank you very much for the grammys that the academy has awarded me so far but this year is more special than ever, I am sharing it with The Love Of My Life ❤️ @rauwalejandro.”