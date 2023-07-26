Rauw Alejandro Shuts Down Cheating Speculation Following Rosalia Split: No ‘3rd Parties’ Involved

Rauw Alejandro, 30, did NOT cheat on his ex-fiance, Rosalia, 30, he says. The Puerto Rican singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 26 to hit back at cheating rumors and confirm that he and Rosalia have been separated amicably for months. “Throughout all these years, you’ve been part of my professional accomplishments, as well as all the happy moments I lived with my partner,” the “LOKERA” singer wrote on his Instagram Story and Twitter account, addressing fans in Spanish, per Billboard. “I never thought I’d be in a position where I’d have to give a public statement about such a private matter in my life.”

“Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement,” he continued. “There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup but, in our case, it was not because of infidelity or a third person. During this time that I’m taking to assimilate everything, there have been false public allegations, and because of the respect I have for her, our families and all we ever lived, I couldn’t stay quiet and continue to see how they try to destroy the most real love story God has ever allowed me to live.” He concluded, “With nothing more to add, to my fans that I love so much, thank you for being there.”

The news of their split broke on July 25, just four months after they announced their engagement via their music video for “Beso.” The single was from their three-track joint EP, called RR, which dropped in March. That month, Rauw spoke highly of his future wife’s work ethic during an interview with Billboard.

“Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I’m more extroverted in my music, but she’s far more disciplined,” he admitted. “But she’s a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you? At the beginning, I didn’t really get it, but after some time, I said, ‘OK, let me try to follow her lead and see.’ And the difference is huge.”

The “BABY HELLO” hitmaker also noted that they try to better each other as musicians. “We watch each other’s backs. At a visual, stage level, we share ideas; also styling, outfits,” he explained. “We’re two individual, independent artists, but we’re a couple. And we kind of represent each other mutually. If I’m going to go out there and do something crazy, I sometimes think, ‘Heck, no: I’m Rosalía’s boyfriend.’ I need to raise the bar, understand? … We motivate each other to keep rising to an infinite level.”

The pair mutually agreed to end their engagement, per PEOPLE, but very little is known about what led them to break up.

Rosalia and Rauw were first linked in Aug. 2021 and confirmed their romance on social media by the end of the year. In March 2022, Rosalia revealed she got Rauw’s initials, “RR”, tattooed on her foot. Check out the tat below. Alejandro then debuted his “Rosalía” ink across his torso.

Rosalia has yet to speak out on their breakup as of this writing.