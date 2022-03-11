See Comment

Khloe Kardashian ‘Loves’ Sister Kim & BF Pete Davidson’s IG Official Photos

kim kardashian khloe kardashian
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE - Chris Evans, left, and Chris Pratt backstage at the 4th annual NFL Honors at the Phoenix Convention Center Symphony Hall on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2015. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision for NFL/AP Images)
View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.

Khloe Kardashian sweetly showed support for her big sister Kim after Kim made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official.

There’s nothing quite like a sister’s stamp of approval, especially when it comes to a new relationship. After taking her romance with Pete Davidson Instagram official in sweet new photos on Mar. 11, Kim Kardashian got just that support from sister Khloe Kardashian. Khloe sweetly commented “I love this” on photos of Kim & Pete’s cuddly and glamorous date, cementing she’s there for the couple amidst drama with Kim’s ex Kanye West.

kim kardashian khloe kardashian
Khloe Kardashian showed her love for sister Kim Kardashian on Instagram, after Kim made her relationship with Pete Davidson IG official. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Although Khloe would have every reason to be skeptical of love after her ordeals with ex Tristan Thompson, she and Pete actually have a strong relationship of their own, and Khloe is clearly supportive of welcoming him into the family. After news first broke of Tristan Thompson’s illicit affair with Maralee Nichols and their resulting son, Pete sent a bouquet of roses to Khloe on Valentine’s Day.  Khloe, who shares daughter True Thompson, 4, with Tristan, was clearly moved by the gesture and posted the floral arrangement on her Instagram story to show her gratitude, calling Pete “the sweetest.”

kim kardashian pete davidson
Kim Kardashian took her romance with Pete Davidson to Instagram on Mar. 11. (MEGA)

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian's Sexiest New Single Looks After Kanye West Split

NO SOCIAL MEDIA. NO PR SALES. NO YOUTUBE. NO BRAND RIGHTS Kim Kardashian leads the way as VIPs attend the opening of REVOLVE Social Club in West Hollywood, CA, USA. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5293793 030322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Milan, ITALY - Kim Kardashian was pictured leaving her hotel wearing Vintage Prada that reveals lots of abs and cleavage as the reality star goes shopping in Milan after attending the Prada fashion show. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Milan, ITALY - Reality Superstar Kim Kardashian showed off a whole load of cleavage as the sexy star was seen leaving her hotel in Milan during Milan Fashion Week. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Patrick G. / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Khloe wasn’t the only one of Kim’s famous friends to show her and Pete love in the comments. Paris Hilton commented her approval with a simple heart-eyes emoji, while La La Anthony chose a series of fire emojis to voice her love. Scott Disick joked about the couple’s gangster-style look by referencing the 2010 Ben Affleck-starring movie The Town in his own deadpan comment.

Just as she’s shown support for Kim and Pete via social media, Khloe has also shown her disapproval for Kanye West’s recent behavior regarding Kim and Pete’s relationship. Alongside sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, Khloe unfollowed Kanye on Instagram on Feb. 19 in a show of solidarity with Kim. Kanye had publicly posted threats against Pete, as well as texts from Kim pleading him to stop sharing their conversations and help her keep Pete and their family safe.

Beyond Kim and Kanye’s relationship, Khloe also found herself in some of her own hot water with Kanye surrounding a photo she shared of a “girls day” with her, her daughter True, and Kanye and Kim’s daughter Chicago West. Kanye criticized the filter used on the photo, and Khloe, for making his daughter look “too grown” for her four years of age.

Though social media may have pushed Khloe and Kanye apart, it’s clearly become a space of connection for her and Pete, and also one where she can publicly cheer on his budding romance with Kim. Looks like sister love really does make everything better.