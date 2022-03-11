Khloe Kardashian ‘Loves’ Sister Kim & BF Pete Davidson’s IG Official Photos

Khloe Kardashian sweetly showed support for her big sister Kim after Kim made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official.

There’s nothing quite like a sister’s stamp of approval, especially when it comes to a new relationship. After taking her romance with Pete Davidson Instagram official in sweet new photos on Mar. 11, Kim Kardashian got just that support from sister Khloe Kardashian. Khloe sweetly commented “I love this” on photos of Kim & Pete’s cuddly and glamorous date, cementing she’s there for the couple amidst drama with Kim’s ex Kanye West.

Although Khloe would have every reason to be skeptical of love after her ordeals with ex Tristan Thompson, she and Pete actually have a strong relationship of their own, and Khloe is clearly supportive of welcoming him into the family. After news first broke of Tristan Thompson’s illicit affair with Maralee Nichols and their resulting son, Pete sent a bouquet of roses to Khloe on Valentine’s Day. Khloe, who shares daughter True Thompson, 4, with Tristan, was clearly moved by the gesture and posted the floral arrangement on her Instagram story to show her gratitude, calling Pete “the sweetest.”

Khloe wasn’t the only one of Kim’s famous friends to show her and Pete love in the comments. Paris Hilton commented her approval with a simple heart-eyes emoji, while La La Anthony chose a series of fire emojis to voice her love. Scott Disick joked about the couple’s gangster-style look by referencing the 2010 Ben Affleck-starring movie The Town in his own deadpan comment.

Just as she’s shown support for Kim and Pete via social media, Khloe has also shown her disapproval for Kanye West’s recent behavior regarding Kim and Pete’s relationship. Alongside sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, Khloe unfollowed Kanye on Instagram on Feb. 19 in a show of solidarity with Kim. Kanye had publicly posted threats against Pete, as well as texts from Kim pleading him to stop sharing their conversations and help her keep Pete and their family safe.

Beyond Kim and Kanye’s relationship, Khloe also found herself in some of her own hot water with Kanye surrounding a photo she shared of a “girls day” with her, her daughter True, and Kanye and Kim’s daughter Chicago West. Kanye criticized the filter used on the photo, and Khloe, for making his daughter look “too grown” for her four years of age.

Though social media may have pushed Khloe and Kanye apart, it’s clearly become a space of connection for her and Pete, and also one where she can publicly cheer on his budding romance with Kim. Looks like sister love really does make everything better.