Brian Austin Green Cradles Sharna Burgess’ Baby Bump In Cutout White Dress — Photo

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox.
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess soak up the sun in Hawaii as they continue to enjoy their babymoon. The couple who recently revealed they are expecting their first child together have lots more to celebrate it seems since Brian recently finalized his divorce from Megan Fox. Sharna showed off her growing baby bump in a soft pink colored two piece and was seen playing with Brian's kids on the beach. Brian shares kids, Noah, Bondi and Journey with ex Megan Fox and son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil. Brian and Sharna began dating just five months after Green split from Megan ending their ten year marriage in May 2020. Fox is now engaged to MGK.
In an absolutely stunning new photo, Sharna Burgess puts her baby bump on display in a white cutout dress while Brian Austin Green lovingly puts a hand on her growing belly.

Sharna Burgess posted a new maternity photo to her Instagram on March 10. The pic appears to have been taken during a recent trip to Hawaii, with Megan and her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, on the beach as the sun sets in the background. In the photo, Sharna is wearing a white cutout dress, which hugs her growing baby bump at her midsection. Brian is dipping her down and planting a kiss on her lips, while gently cradling her stomach to show off the bump.

News of Sharna’s pregnancy broke during the pro dancer’s Hawaiian vacation with Brian and other family members at the beginning of February. Ever since they returned home from the trip, Sharna has been documenting her pregnancy on social media. This is her first child, although it will be Brian’s fifth — he has three sons with Megan Fox and one son with Vanessa Marcil. Baby number five is also a boy. Sharna revealed her little “peanut’s” sex in an Instagram post in mid-February. She also confirmed that his due date is on July 4.

Brian and Sharna have been together since the fall of 2020. Sharna recently revealed during an Instagram Q&A that they were planning on trying for kids later this year, but she got pregnant while still on birth control in 2021. “The Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it,” Sharna explained. “We are big believers in everything happening for a reason. There was definitely Divine timing with this and we are excited about it, trusting in it. We knew it was in the cards for us, so why not now?”

Sharna has proudly been showing off her baby bump in photos and videos for the last several weeks, and is admittedly in awe of the way her body has changed. “I’m loving every second of watching, observing and admiring the magic that is happening,” she gushed. “Even when it’s hard. There is a freaking HUMAN growing inside of me. He’s gonna have a whole life, hopefully a beautiful one, and I will have brought him into this world.”