Sharna Burgess Admits Pregnancy Was An ‘Accident’ While On Birth Control: ‘Why Not Now?

Sharna showed off her growing baby bump in a soft pink colored two piece and was seen playing with Brian's kids on the beach. Brian shares kids, Noah, Bondi and Journey with ex Megan Fox and son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil. Brian and Sharna began dating just five months after Green split from Megan ending their ten year marriage in May 2020.
The dancer said that she and Brian Austin Green were ‘surprised’ when they first found out they were pregnant, but decided to go with the flow.

Sharna Burgess opened up about her pregnancy being unintended during an Instagram Q&A with fans on Monday March 7. The 36-year-old Dancing With The Stars pro responded to a fan asking whether she had been surprised when she found out that she was expecting, and she admitted that she’d been on birth control when she and Brian Austin Green, 48, conceived their little one.

Sharna revealed that she and Brian Austin Green were ‘surprised’ to learn that she was pregnant. (Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock)

Even though Sharna and Brian were planning on having a baby in the future, she said that they decided to go with the flow. “We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it,” she said. “We are big believers in everything happening for a reason. There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it. We knew it was on the cards for us, so why not now.”

While the little one may have been a surprise, Sharna and Brian have both shown that they’re super excited for their son to arrive. The Australian native took time to reflect on her pregnancy in a March 7 Instagram photo, which showed off her baby bump. “Pregnancy is wild, and I am loving every second of watching observing and admiring the magic that is happening. Even when it’s hard. There is a freaking HUMAN growing inside of me. He’s gonna have a whole life, hopefully a beautiful one and I will have brought him into this world,” she wrote in the caption.

Sharna said that she and Brian believe that everything happens for a reason. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The pair announced that Sharna is pregnant on February 4, and a few weeks later Brian revealed that the pair were expecting a baby boy. A source close to Sharna revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she’s so excited to have a child, especially after seeing how great the Beverly Hills, 90210 star is with his four other sons. “She absolutely adores the boys and loves seeing what an amazing father Brian is with them. It’s one of the reasons she feels so lucky because she knows what a fantastic role model he’ll be for their child,” they said.

 