‘Before The 90 Days’ Preview: Memphis Leaves Hamza For The Night After Prenup Drama

Memphis packs her things and heads to a hotel for the night to think over the prenup situation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Before the 90 Days.’ Hamza pleads with Memphis not to leave.

Memphis can’t get a prenup in time for her wedding to Hamza, and it’s making her question everything. Hamza finds Memphis packing a bag and asks her where she’s going. “I have to go and think, so I’m going to go to a hotel for the night,” Memphis tells Hamza in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 13 episode of Before the 90 Days.

When he asks her why she’s leaving, Memphis says that she needs to “take some time to think” alone. Memphis adds in her confessional, “Knowing that I had the possibility of having a prenup really gave me a peace of mind, and now I am worried that if I stay with Hamza tonight that he’s gonna influence me to do something that I don’t want to do. I’m gonna have to be alone so I can fully think about this decision.”

Hamza isn’t letting Memphis go without some answers. “There is problem?” he asks. She replies, “We’ll talk about it later.” She walks out of the apartment without saying another word.

This timing is not ideal considering the wedding celebrations start the next day. “Maybe Memphis is remembering the problems that happened between us. I don’t understand her,” Hamza says.

Memphis traveled all the way to Tunisia to be with Hamza. The prenup drama isn’t the first challenge the 90 Day Fiance couple has encountered this season. Upon Memphis’ arrival, Hamza told her that they couldn’t sleep together before their marriage.

“I’m pissed Hamza told me that I could sleep in the bed with him,” Memphis said at the time. “We have 2 weeks before the wedding, and if Hamza and I are not able to share a bed and find out if our intimacy is there then it’s going to be a really big problem.” Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.