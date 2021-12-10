’90 Day Fiancé’s Memphis Reveals Why She Had ‘High Anxiety’ Before Meeting Hamza For 1st Time

HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ’90 Day Fiance’ newcomer Memphis who revealed her feelings of ‘anxiety’ ahead of meeting Hamza in person.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days‘ Memphis had “high anxiety” before meeting her fiancé Hamza in person for the first time. The 34-year-old divorcee and the 28-year-old Tunisian decided to get engaged before ever seeing one another face-to-face. Their plan was to get married within three days of her arriving in Tunisia.

Memphis spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained why she felt nervous leading up to their in-person meeting at the airport. “When you’re going somewhere new, it’s always nerve wracking at times, especially with COVID going on and all of the restrictions, the language and all of those things, playing a part,” the nurse practitioner said. “I mean, it was more of nerves and anxiety, like just high anxiety because you don’t know what to expect.”

“Anticipation is always the biggest thing as far as like, ‘Are we going to connect, are we going to like each other?’ Because when you’re looking at a video, you just don’t know if you’re going to have that connection [in person],” the Michigan-based beauty explained.

Memphis and Hanza met online eight months ago and solidified their relationship through video chats, texts, phone calls, etc. She explained how they stay close despite the distance. “Making sure that I’m staying connected and if we’re feeling kind of flirty, then talking about those things and especially video chatting is always fun.”

On this season of Before the 90 Days, Memphis hits a roadblock with Hamza. She wants him to sign a prenuptial agreement, but he scoffs at her request, explaining that prenups are not done in his native country of Tunisia. But Memphis stands her ground and responds, “If you do not sign, I do not want to marry you.”

The series will follow long-distance relationships before the K-1 Visa process begins, chronicling how they found each other, their first in-person meetings in a foreign country, and the countless surprises, drama and culture clashes along the way. Despite the challenges of interfering families, former flames and shady pasts, these lovestruck hopefuls will travel across the world to meet the person they believe is their soulmate.

A new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres December 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will stream concurrently on discovery+.