’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Preview: Jenny Leaves Her Family Behind To Be With Sumit

Jenny leaves her life behind in the United States to be with Sumit in India. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way,’ she arrives in India but Sumit is nowhere to be found at the airport.

Jenny is so excited to be with Sumit. She’s waited 5 years to be with him and now the time has come for it to finally happen. “This is truly a dream come true after all this time,” Jenny says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 10 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. “I feel like I need to pinch myself. I’m finally going to be with my Sumit.” She gets off the plane with all her luggage and begins looking for Sumit, who is supposed to be there picking her up. She doesn’t see Sumit anywhere. “This makes me really nervous,” she says.

Jenny’s phone doesn’t work in India so she can’t call him. She can’t call his family because they don’t approve of the relationship. She still doesn’t spot Sumit. “I left my whole life in America to come here and be with Sumit in India,” she continues. “I quit my job. I sold my furniture, left my daughters, left my 4 grandkids. I mean, basically everything.”

She begins to fear the worst about the situation. “If he doesn’t show up and be there for me, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” she admits. “This is my worst nightmare.”

Jenny and Sumit crossed paths when Sumit catfished Jenny online. He eventually came clean to Jenny and she forgave him. She traveled to India to meet in person, but they were faced with major obstacles. Sumit’s parents refused to accept her. Sumit wants to marry Jenny, but he wants to do it without his family finding out. The show airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.