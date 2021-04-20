Kim Kardashian’s Trip To Miami Was A Much-Needed ‘Mental Getaway’ After Kanye West Split

Kim Kardashian made a splash in Mami on April 16 and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the fun escape to Florida was just what she needed amidst her split from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian, 40, looked better than ever on a night out in the sunshine state on April 16. Since splitting from husband Kanye West, 43, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has been dipping her toe back in the social scene.

The busy beauty mogul made the trip from Los Angeles to Miami for an epic night out, that included partying with Victoria Beckham and Maluma. She was also joined by her longtime friends Jonathan Cheban and Stephanie Shepherd, among others. They attended the opening of the Goodtime Hotel, hosted by co-owners Pharrell Williams and Miami club and restaurant owner David Grutman.

The event, which also celebrated the season opener of David Beckham‘s soccer club Inter Miami CF, took place on the hotel’s pool deck. Kim and a large group of her friends then headed to LIV to celebrate its official re-opening.

We’re not sure how she does it but Kim made it back home to in time for Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday on Sunday, April 18. “Kim went to Miami to support her friends and because she needed a mental getaway,”a source close to the brunette beauty told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“The trip was quick and easy because she wanted to get back for Kourtney’s birthday. She had a lot of fun and didn’t see anything wrong with it,” the source added.

“She’s been busier than ever and works hard and she’s really trying to heal from this separation, so she went,” the source continued. As fans of Kim know, she’s not just a devoted mom to North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. She’s also running a growing empire and studying for the bar exam.

On top of all that, as the world knows, she’s in the middle of a messy split. She filed to divorce Kanye in Feb. 2021, after seven years of marriage. And since then she’s been keeping her circle small.

“She’s been with family more often than ever,” said the same source. “She hasn’t been herself lately, so this was much needed. She’s been acting quiet and somber and trying to distract herself as much as possible.

The night before Kim hit the clubs in Miami, she was out with her four sisters in Los Angeles on April 15. In true form, the genetically blessed siblings posed for plenty of stunning pictures which you can check out here.