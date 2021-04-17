Khloe Kardashian Channels ‘Avatar’ In Skintight Blue Bodysuit For Night Out With Sisters — Pics

Khloe Kardashian has stunned in a bright blue bodysuit with matching gloves while posing in front of a neon light ahead of a girls night with her sisters.

Khloe Kardashian totally channeled the hit movie Avatar with her latest ensemble! The Good American founder took to Instagram on April 17 to share a series of pics wearing a skintight, blue bodysuit. “Avatar,” she simply captioned the post, which showed her rocking the geometric ‘fit with matching gloves. The brunette beauty posed in front of a pink and blue neon light wearing the body suit, which featured a repetitive, circular pattern. She also accessorized with a round, blue statement handbag, and a pair of beige pumps.

The snaps were taken at home while preparing for a night out with all four of her sisters: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. The five ladies posed for a happy snap on the couch, which Khloe also shared to her Instagram page. “Sister gang back and in full effect,” she captioned her photo of the KarJenner reunion.

Of course, fans of the infamous reality TV family would know Khloe has recently been caught up in some major drama over a seemingly unedited bikini photo. The image in question showed her wearing a leopard print swimsuit, and was taken on the KarJenner clan’s Easter getaway in Palm Springs. It was accidentally shared online, without any retouching. In response to the criticism, Khloe opened up about “the pressure” and “constant ridicule and judgement” she’s experienced her entire life “to be perfect” and “meet standards” of how others think she should “look”.

“I am not perfect but I promise you that I try every day to live my life as honestly as possible with empathy and kindness. It doesn’t mean I have not made mistakes…it’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me,” she said in a lengthy IG statement. “You never get used to being judged and pulled apart,” she added, confessing to her love of “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there.”

Khloe added, “My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore…for those else who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough, I want you to now I see you and I understand.”