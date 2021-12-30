‘Before The 90 Days’ Sneak Peek: Hamza Tells Memphis They Can’t Sleep Together Before The Wedding

Memphis is worried about ‘intimacy’ with Hamza, and he drops a bombshell on her that they’re not allowed to sleep in the same bed before their wedding in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Before the 90 Days’ sneak peek.

Memphis, 34, and Hamza, 28, are finally together in-person, but that comes with its own challenges. “In a past relationship, I did have a problem with a lack of intimacy and that really did something to my self-esteem. It really made my self-esteem really low,” Memphis admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 2 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

While in the car with Hamza after arriving in Tunisia, Memphis says, “I just want to make sure you like me.” Hamza assures Memphis that he does like her. “I am happy, yes baby,” Hamza tells Memphis.

Memphis brings up possibly having “sexy time” later, and that’s when things get awkward. Hamza goes silent. “You have something you need to tell me?” Memphis asks.

Hamza reveals something that Memphis was not expecting. “Me mama told me not to sleep before marriage,” Hamza says. “I am not with you.” They’re not going to be sleeping together in the same bed before getting married.

“I’m pissed Hamza told me that I could sleep in the bed with him,” Memphis admits. “We have 2 weeks before the wedding, and if Hamza and I are not able to share a bed and find out if our intimacy is there then it’s going to be a really big problem.”

Memphis is a divorced single mom of two and met Hamza online eight months ago. Having had an unstable childhood, followed by a tumultuous dating history, Memphis has been searching for a consistent and reliable partner with whom to complete her family—and she found that in Hamza. After a few months of daily texts and video chats, Hamza proposed and Memphis said yes! Despite a significant language barrier and the skepticism of her friends and family, she is packing her bags and traveling to Tunisia with plans to get married on this trip. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.