Britney Spears Seen ‘Sweating’ In Short Shorts & A Bra Top In Sexy New Dance Video

Britney Spears isn’t letting the haters stop her from doing what she loves to do — dance!

Britney Spears, 40, isn’t letting online criticism about her high-energy dance routines that she shares on her social media get her down. On Wednesday, March 8, the “Stronger” singer shared a sexy new dance video with her 39.8 million Instagram followers — proving that she has no plans to hang up her dance shoes anytime soon!

In the video, Britney — who announced yesterday on Instagram that she is “planning on having babies in Polynesia”– was spinning around while whipping her blonde ponytail in a way that the singer is infamous for. She is wearing a pink and yellow bra top, with dark-colored shorts and no shoes for the routine, which is to the 2018 song “Mi Gente” by J. Balvin and Willy William.

Her fans clearly loved her fun performance for the video, which is just one of the many she took while on her recent vacation to the Hawaii with fiance, Sam Asghari, 28. Instagram user @annabellaest commented, “Your videos inspire me so much.” One fan, with the handle @_maryrankin, commented, “Happy International Women’s Day to you Britney! You are the epitome of a strong, brave, talented and beautiful woman! ❤️❤️❤️💖💖💖”

Britney has been extremely active on her social media in recent weeks and, in most of her videos, she is dancing her heart out. As HollywoodLife reported, one day prior, on March 7, Britney shared that she was “not the best dancer” in the caption to another dance video. She added, “A lot of people make fun of the way I move but honestly as long as I’m moving and expressing my body outwardly in some way at this point… that’s healing to me !!!” Nicki Minaj, 39, was not having any of that and, in the comment section, wrote, ““Not the best dancer? BRITNEY! PUT YOUR CROWN BACK ON & LEAVE IT THERE BABY!!!!!! [Y]ou ARE the best dancer!!! Settled that, what’s next? ”