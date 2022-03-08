Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears As The ‘Best’ After People Make Fun Of Her Dancing

Nicki Minaj is showing her support of Britney Spears after the singer said she was ‘not the best dancer’ and how people ‘make fun’ of the way she moves.

Queens supporting queens! Nicki Minaj showed up to defend Britney Spears after she called herself “not the best dancer,” reminding the pop star her status in the culture.

“I recorded 30 videos of dance when I was in Maui 🏝 … that’s fun to me !!!” Britney began an Instagram video which showed herself dancing. “I know I’m not the best dancer, a lot of people make fun of the way I move but honestly as long as I’m moving and expressing my body outwardly in someway at this point … that’s healing to me !!!” the “Me Against the Music” singer captioned the post.

Lucky for Britney, fellow pop superstar/rapper Nicki came to her defense. “Not the best dancer? BRITNEY! PUT YOUR CROWN BACK ON & LEAVE IT THERE BABY!!!!!!” Nicki exclaimed in the comments section. “[Y]ou ARE the best dancer!!! Settled that, what’s next? 😍😝” she concluded, adding, “BIG SAG ENERGY 🌺🌸🌺,” celebrating their shared Sagittarius status.

Britney could likely benefit from the encouragement from her peers, as she continued on in the post to share some more about how dancing became her “therapy” under the 13-year conservatorship that dominated her life under her father Jamie Spears‘ control.

“Therapy is all mind work 🤯 … I did that 10 hours a day, 7 days a week when I was abused … there’s nothing worse than torture of the mind,” the 40-year-old wrote. “I’d rather someone slap my face than fuck with my mind !!! Dancing 💃🏻 you don’t think at all … I know my actions are not perfect but if you only knew how good it feels to feel with my body … I think most would get it !!! Bare with me, I’m learning 📚 !!! God bless you all !!!”