See Pic

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

willow smith
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, in Atlanta Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
Big-hearted David Beckham has lent his support to promote a new range of ethically sourced friendship bracelets. The football ace has teamed up with fashion brand Bottletop for its #TOGETHERBAND charity campaign, following in the footsteps of models Doutzen Kroes and Naomi Campbell. Becks, 44, who shows off the bracelets in these campaign pics, said: "I believe children all over the world should have access to healthcare and be able to live a healthy lifestyle. "I’m proud to be a part of this campaign with @togetherbandofficial to support the @unfoundation Goal 3. Help us spread the word by wearing a band too." The #TogetherBand campaign is an initiative launched by the sustainable fashion brand and has other celebrity ambassadors including Outlander's Caitriona Balfe and Alessandra Ambrosio. The £20 and £35 GBP Together Bands - bracelets which are made from recycled ocean plastic and repurposed illegal firearm metal - are sold to raise proceeds that go towards funding “life-changing projects to build a better future for us all” as well as spreading awareness about the issues. Each TogetherBand pack comes with two bracelets, meaning that supporters can give their extra bracelet away to someone and pass on the message. Beckham told a UK newsppaer that he wanted to give one to his son, Brooklyn, as well as his pal and basketball star LeBron James. It centres around 17 sustainably bands. Each band is coloured to represent one of the 17 UN Global Goals, set in 2015 as a route map for a healthier more sustainable planet by 2030. Beckham has chosen to support Goal 3: Health and Well-being. They are available to buy at www.togetherband.org. He was shot by Matthew Brookes for the campaign. Editorial use only. Please credit Courtesy of Bottletop/MEGA. 30 Aug 2019 Pictured: David Beckham shows off bands for Bottletop #TOGETHERBAND campaign. Photo credit: Courtesy of Bottletop/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA491510_003.jpg) [Photo via Meg
Kehlani Beautycon Festival, Portrait Studio, Day 2, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder.

Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.

The piece seemed to bond the mystical and the mathematical. It featured a hand raised up, seeming to conjure a spell, as magical-looking swirl gathered over it. While the spell-casting hand is the focus of the piece, there’s much to see. If you look close to the base of the arm, the black background of the hand looks like it’s composed of a number of letters and arithmetical formulas that become slightly more clear further down her arm.

The shoulder tattoo is far from Willow’s first. The singer gave fans a peak at one of her hand tattoos back in July 2021, shortly after the singer shaved her head during a livestream concert, while singing her viral song “Whip My Hair,” from very early in her music career. The hand art featured an intricate depiction of the Hindu goddess Saraswat.

Willow debuted the new tat on her Instagram. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Willow Smith -- Pics Of The Singer

EXCLUSIVE: Willow Smith and her boyfriend Tyler Cole stop by Whole Foods for groceries in Malibu during the Covid 19 Quarantine. 28 Mar 2020 Pictured: Willow Smith, Tyler Cole. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA638111_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Willow Smith and her boyfriend Tyler Cole spotted sharing a sweet kiss after a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. The couple packed on the PDA as they waited for their car at the valet. **SHOT ON 10/9/19** Pictured: Willow Smith, Tyler Cole BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Willow Smith 'Aladdin' film premiere, Arrivals, El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 21 May 2019

Besides the new ink, Willow has been incredibly busy with tons of different projects recently. The lately I feel EVERYTHING singer was featured on Machine Gun Kelly‘s pop-punk banger “emo girl,” which dropped in February. The song is also featured as part of MGK’s upcoming album Mainstream Sellout, which is due out on March 25.

Besides her musical ventures, Willow also announced that she’d be releasing her debut novel Black Shield Maiden, co-written with Jess Hendel. The book is expected to hit shelves on October 4, per her Instagram. The book tells a “powerful and groundbreaking historical epic about an African warrior in the world of the Vikings,” according to its description from Penguin Random House.

 