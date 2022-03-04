Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder.

Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.

The piece seemed to bond the mystical and the mathematical. It featured a hand raised up, seeming to conjure a spell, as magical-looking swirl gathered over it. While the spell-casting hand is the focus of the piece, there’s much to see. If you look close to the base of the arm, the black background of the hand looks like it’s composed of a number of letters and arithmetical formulas that become slightly more clear further down her arm.

The shoulder tattoo is far from Willow’s first. The singer gave fans a peak at one of her hand tattoos back in July 2021, shortly after the singer shaved her head during a livestream concert, while singing her viral song “Whip My Hair,” from very early in her music career. The hand art featured an intricate depiction of the Hindu goddess Saraswat.

Besides the new ink, Willow has been incredibly busy with tons of different projects recently. The lately I feel EVERYTHING singer was featured on Machine Gun Kelly‘s pop-punk banger “emo girl,” which dropped in February. The song is also featured as part of MGK’s upcoming album Mainstream Sellout, which is due out on March 25.

Besides her musical ventures, Willow also announced that she’d be releasing her debut novel Black Shield Maiden, co-written with Jess Hendel. The book is expected to hit shelves on October 4, per her Instagram. The book tells a “powerful and groundbreaking historical epic about an African warrior in the world of the Vikings,” according to its description from Penguin Random House.