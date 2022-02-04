Listen

Machine Gun Kelly & Willow Smith Team Up For New Smash, ‘Emo Girl’, & Fans Love It

Fans can’t get enough of Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith’s nostalgic punk song, especially because it references the one and only Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, has a rocking new song out!  The musician and Willow Smith, 21, released their catchy punk track “Emo Girl” on Friday, Feb. 4. MGK sings about a desirable, gloomy woman, and it becomes clear that he’s talking about his fiancée Megan Fox‘s killer character from Jennifer’s Body. Don’t believe me? Just listen to the lyrics below, and you’ll be reminded about the iconic 2009 horror film.

MGK sings, “She is a monster in disguise and she knows all the words to the trap songs / Takes pics with the cherry red lipstick.” Later in the track, he belts out, “She’s got makeup by the mirror in her bedroom/ Thigh-high fishnets and some black boots / Nose pierced with the cigarette perfume / Half dead but she still looks so cute.” This is all a reference to the infamous outfit that Megan, 35, wears when her character Jennifer Check transforms into a demonically-possessed human killer.

Willow adds phenomenal vocals to the new song. “Holy f*ck, I’m bleeding on your Blink tee,” Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s daughter sings. Fans gushed over the collaborative tune on Twitter. “EMO GIRL IS SO GOOD,” one fan said, while another wrote, “EMO GIRL IS THE BEST THKNG IVE EVER F***INF HEARD.”

“Emo Girl” will appear on MGK’s forthcoming album, Mainstream Sellout, out on March 25. It’s his first major music release since he proposed to Megan on Jan. 11. The A-list couple fell in love in 2020 on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, though they didn’t make the relationship public until after Megan’s official separation from husband Brian Austin Green, 48, in May of that year.

MGK shared a photo of Megan’s gorgeous $400,000 engagement ring after he proposed. Megan, meanwhile, posted a video of her future husband‘s proposal. She gave plenty of details about the special moment, and even revealed they “drank each other’s blood” after she said yes!